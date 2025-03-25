I’ve Traveled to Both Polar Regions. Here’s What I Learned About Being ‘Bi-polar’

Traveling to both the Arctic and Antarctic always felt like a dream where you journey to the ends of the Earth to witness nature at its wildest. The Arctic, with its ice sheets, glaciers, and abundant wildlife, is paradise for photographers like me, while Antarctica’s endless snowfields and towering icebergs evoke a feeling of profound isolation and awe. But beyond the thrill of adventure, these places offer a deeper connection to the planet’s beauty and ever-changing ecosystems.

I embarked on my first Arctic cruise to Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean in 2023 with Aurora Expeditions, a small ship cruising company that operates in the polar regions. Earlier this year, I set sail again to explore the Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands. At first glance, the two regions appear as mirror images—icy, remote, and full of extremes. But despite their shared latitudes and frozen landscapes, each has distinct identities and offers unique perspectives on our planet’s rawness and fragility.

Geography versus topography

Piotr Damski, an expedition guide and Arctic expert with the company, suggests differentiating the two based on geography and not just topography. Antarctica is a continent surrounded by ocean, while the Arctic is an ocean surrounded by land. While towering, jagged mountains are indicative of Antarctica, the Arctic isn’t entirely flat. Greenland, Baffin Island and Svalbard (sometimes referred to as Spitsbergen) all have dramatic peaks of their own, but in general if you’re seeing a vast, frozen ocean with land on the horizon, it’s probably the Arctic.

Another key difference is crossing into the polar circles. Both mark latitudes where the sun never sets for at least one day a year. However, because Antarctica is so vast, most cruise ships don’t reach the Antarctic Circle. In contrast, it’s easier to venture inside the Arctic Circle , where the midnight sun illuminates the ice in midsummer.

In terms of size Antarctica is larger in landmass, while the Arctic has a greater total area including ice-covered waters. Though poles apart (pun intended), Antarctica is colder than the Arctic, with winter temperatures reaching -90 degrees C (-130 degrees F), while the Arctic remains milder with temperatures as low as -69 degrees C (-92 degrees F) due to the ocean’s moderating effect.

Whaling in the polar regions

While whaling has been around for thousands of years, commercial whaling began as early as the 17th century. Whales were hunted globally almost to extinction. Whale oil fueled street lamps and lubricated machines in Europe, and their baleen was used for corsets and fishing rods.

Because the Arctic is surrounded by big, populous continents, it’s no surprise that early polar exploration, research, and commercial whaling took off there first. By the 17th century, whalers had already set up shop in Svalbard, rendering blubber into oil on-site and shipping it to Europe. When Arctic whale populations dwindled, whalers turned their sights south.

Unlike the small, scattered Arctic whaling sites that left little trace, Antarctic operations were massive industrial slaughterhouses. In the early 20th century, over 175,000 whales were killed just in South Georgia, a remote island in the South Atlantic. At Deception Island, a former whaling station, rusting machinery and scattered bones on black volcanic sand are haunting reminders of this history. Experiencing it first-hand made me reflect on how much of the world’s past remains frozen in time, waiting to be uncovered.

Exploration and science

For centuries, the poles have been at the forefront of exploration. Antarctic explorations started in the late 18th century. Between 1897 and 1922, the “Heroic Age of Polar Exploration,” 17 major expeditions contributed to scientific discoveries on its ecology. The race to the South Pole had a clear winner with Roald Amundsen reaching it first in 1911, beating Sir Robert Falcon Scott by five weeks. Today, Antarctica hosts 70 research stations from countries including Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, and the U.S. supporting both year-round and summer-only research.

In contrast, Arctic exploration dates to the Ancient Greeks, intensifying in the 15th century with the search for new trade routes. The race to the North Pole was equally dramatic, with Frederick Cook (1908), Robert Peary (1909), and even Roald Amundsen (1926) all having disputed claims about being first. Unlike Antarctica, where expeditions left permanent markers, the Arctic’s shifting sea ice makes historical claims difficult to verify.

Polar wildlife

For travelers, the best wildlife encounters tend to be on the outer islands like South Georgia and South Shetland in Antarctica and Svalbard in the Arctic rather than the mainland because wildlife thrives near nutrient-rich waters.

The Arctic is home to polar bears, while Antarctica’s most famous residents are penguins but each region hosts seals, whales and seabirds uniquely adapted to these extreme environments. In Antarctica, massive southern elephant seals take center stage while in the Arctic, it’s the walrus. The wandering albatross, with the world’s largest wingspan, glides over the Southern Ocean, while the north is home to puffins which I find to be one of the most charming birds I’ve ever seen.

And while polar bears roam the Arctic, Antarctica has its own top predator, the leopard seal. Unlike the playful seals most people picture, these animals are sleek, fast and incredibly intelligent hunters. They are the closest thing Antarctica has to a polar bear in terms of sheer dominance. And of course, both have many different species of whales. At the end of the day, wildlife is one of the biggest highlights of any polar adventure.

A traveler’s perspective

I had an incredible time in both regions, and traveling with Aurora Expeditions made it both exciting and educational, with expert-led lectures and hands-on citizen science projects providing valuable insights into each.

In the Arctic, the thrill of navigating sea ice and the richness of wildlife made it more impressive than I expected. The animals share space with Indigenous communities that have lived here for centuries so they can sometimes be difficult to spot. I remember watching a polar bear hunt on the ice, then settle in for a nap, while an opportunistic Arctic fox stole scraps of meat before dashing off. The opportunity to experience the midnight sun and, if timed right, the northern lights, added another magical layer to an Arctic cruise.

That said, Antarctica is equally special. At first glance, its vast, inhospitable terrain evokes a sense of silence. But once you tune in, you realize just how loud the bottom of the world really is. The blows and whistles of humpback whales mix with the raucous squabble of penguins, only to be shattered by the thunderous crack of calving glaciers. Meanwhile, in sheltered coves, ice floes bob rhythmically in the current, creating a mesmerizing soundscape.

The wildlife in Antarctica is also remarkably bold. At Recess Cove, curious humpback whales swam around our ship, their blows, tail slaps and spy hops adding a playfulness in the air. At Petermann Island, a lively welcome party of chinstrap, gentoo, and Adelie penguins enthusiastically greeted us. And in Lindblad Cove, massive icebergs dwarfed our ship, making those in the Arctic seem modest.

I loved the idea of being “bi-polar” in the best possible way and appreciating the unique lessons they both offer. As melting sea ice and rising temperatures rapidly transform both poles, environmentalist John Sawhill’s words take on new urgency: “A society is defined not only by what it creates, but by what it refuses to destroy.”

Photo courtesy of Karthika Gupta www.culturallyours.com