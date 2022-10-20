Take Your Life to the Next Level with John Assaraf

This week, Law of Attraction host Natasha Graziano sits down with John Assaraf, also known as “The Brain Whisperer.” Assaraf, a New York Times bestselling author, shares the questions you need to ask yourself to revamp your mindset, shake the habits that are keeping you stuck and upgrade your life.

Today, Assaraf is a behavioral neuroscience researcher, CEO and company founder, but the turning point that led to his current success happened 41 years ago with a lunch conversation and a goal-setting guide. Now, he discusses the importance of shifting our mindset to become the best version of ourselves, how to overcome adversity and the necessity of consistency when creating new habits.

Natasha Graziano is joining John Assaraf at the fourth annual Brainathon webinar this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Register for free here.

Follow Natasha on Instagram @natashagraziano

Subscribe to Natasha’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/NatashaGraziano?sub_confirmation=1

Check out the full episode below, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!