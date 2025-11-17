Like many people, Ryan Buttigieg, a former chef, hated his full-time job. The long hours. The drudgery. The feeling of being stagnant. The limited opportunities. The demands. However, unlike many people, Buttigieg finally decided to do something about it—by starting a side hustle.

In the beginning, Buttigieg took small explorative steps in the online space. His curiosity led him to multiple online courses and systems centered on topics related to e-commerce, marketing, branding, B2B sales and networking—not just to learn but also to dissect and glean value from them. His efforts were rewarded when he delved deeper into e-commerce via Fulfillment by Amazon, dropshipping and affiliate marketing and began making sales. Buttigieg says his success impressed his circle of friends, leading them to inquire about his newfound venture. Wanting to help, the entrepreneur started sharing his knowledge with them.

According to Buttigieg, as word spread, the demand to learn from him surged so he set out to transform his knowledge into a comprehensive training system that could fill the gaps he and his business partner had noticed in other online courses. Their aim was simple—to provide the highest value, superior training and unmatched support.

Buttigieg says their platform offers networking events around the UK for members as well as content days where members can access professional photography and videography for their products. He adds that they host weekly webinars covering branding, marketing and other areas.

Reflecting on the results of his training system, the entrepreneur believes the success of its members is a testament to its effectiveness. He claims members have sealed multi-million business deals with renowned British high-street brands, such as Debenhams and Mountain Warehouse, and they’ve been able to build their own e-commerce enterprises.

However, Buttigieg says his journey hasn’t been without its sour notes, especially since he has opted to diverge from a “normal” life trajectory. He describes the obstacles he has faced as a “barrage of negativity, naysayers and skeptics” that tried to undermine his path. Despite the adversity the entrepreneur has encountered, he has maintained his conviction and clarity about his goals.

Buttigieg now envisions scaling the reach of his platform to inspire and equip even more people, opening them to the opportunity to no longer have to rely on their regular full-time jobs, just like he has. He says members have expressed gratitude to him and credited his training system for helping them quit their jobs, adding that hearing this rekindles his purpose every time it happens.

The entrepreneur believes his story can serve to be an inspiration for individuals who feel trapped in the conventions of a 9-5 job, emphasizing the idea that ambition—when coupled with hard work and passion—can transform dreams into reality. Because of his experience as someone who started his career with zero online experience, he feels that barriers are ultimately stepping stones for those determined to rise. Buttigieg wants his journey to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to stay resilient amid challenges and create their own success stories.