Strangers often have an uncanny way of knowing us better than we know ourselves. For P. Scott Bening, it wasn’t until the Chicagoland Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame nominated him for a fellowship that he realized, Hey, maybe I am an entrepreneur. Bening’s work has shaped a small but meaningful part of daily life for years.

The thing he’s best known for? Tide PODS.

Or, more specifically, the water-soluble film that makes Tide PODS possible, not to mention countless other self-contained liquid products using the same technology. Though he is a former chemist, Bening didn’t invent the film himself. But he did steer a company through deal after deal to bring it to your local supermarket shelves.

Bening’s career unfolded through a series of unexpected turns—each opening the door to the next opportunity.

Lab-to-Lab Salesman

Early in his career as a chemist for Textron, Bening was transferred from the application development team to the technical sales department. Fresh out of college, he happily accepted the move and the bump in pay. But it ended up being a surprisingly good fit. It’s much easier to sell complicated ingredient materials when you’re fluent in the language of those who use them.

“There’s no catalog,” he says. “You’re dealing with formulations and tweaking this and that, and which chemicals and additives and surfactants and all those things help make each customer’s product unique.”

Right Job, Wrong Reasons

A couple of jobs later, Bening worked in Bayer Germany’s urethane department—selling coating systems for military planes and aerospace—when MonoSol recruited him for a role in northwest Indiana. All he knew about the position was that Chris-Craft—the manufacturer of a type of boat he hoped to own someday—owned the company.

Somehow, Bening missed the memo that Chris-Craft had sold off its boat division years earlier and was now squarely in the formulas industry. He didn’t realize this until after he took the job, when he discovered he’d be working for a company of fewer than three dozen people, in a computer-free office that felt straight out of the 1950s.

MonoSol had achieved some success by creating coatings for Corian countertops—to this day, MonoSol film coats every Corian surface, he says—but there was potential for growth, and his job was to find it.

“I started digging and diving and going to the customers and finding what their pain points were,” he said. “Then, I’d come back and actually work in the lab a little bit with the chemist we had.”

Little by little, the idea of soluble film started to catch on.

“I always thought about, Wow, wouldn’t it be cool if we could make laundry detergent like this?” he says.

A Historic Head Start

In 2001, he bought out the company with help from a longtime mentor who set him up with an investor. And as he continued to dig into the properties of that soluble polymer, he discovered he wasn’t the first person to come up with the laundry pod idea. A bleach company in New England had tried to package a granular product in soluble film in the ’50s or ’60s, but it failed miserably.

“The technology was way ahead of its time at that point,” he says.

Even then, it would still be a long road. It took over 10 years to persuade Unilever and a British packer to go to market with a water-soluble laundry pod. And then he finally got Procter & Gamble on board. Once global market leader P&G took notice and launched Tide PODS in 2012, it changed the market worldwide.

“Once P&G got into it, everybody had to get it,” Bening says. “At one point, we supplied everyone in the world. We were able to do it because we customized everything for everyone.”

When You Get… #Challenged

If you’re familiar with Tide PODS, you’ve likely also heard of the “Tide POD Challenge.” In 2018, college students dared one another to eat the pods on camera.

Instead of brushing off the trend as a few “goofballs” whose stupidity earned them national news coverage, Bening’s team took on their own challenge. “We [were] immediately all hands on deck working with [P&G], and came up with technology to change the formulas again,” Bening said.

They strengthened the film so that it was more puncture-resistant, and modified the formula so it would be soluble in water but not as easily dissolved by saliva. They also added a proprietary bittering agent to make the pods taste foul.

“The reaction time and the speed at which we reacted, I think, helped tremendously to quell that [trend],” he says.

Becoming Business Bilingual

Throughout his career, Bening has traveled extensively to meet with customers and partners around the world. While every country possesses its own distinct business culture, he sought a deeper understanding of Japan’s best practices. When he visited in the early ’90s, getting around with only English proved challenging, and his understanding of proper etiquette was shaped by the various faux pas he committed.

“I learned the hard way,” he says. “Thinking back, I did some really stupid things, like calling people by their first name instead of their last name [as is custom]. I remember being so nervous.”

Eventually, someone recommended the book Learning to Bow by Bruce Feiler, which serves as a foreigner’s bible on how to be a polite guest and business partner in Japan.

In Japan, Bening latched onto the idea of nemawashi—a consensus process that provides individual team members the opportunity to share their perspective one-on-one, in private, before a big decision is made.

“It forces everyone to really have the opportunity to speak their mind without doing it publicly,” he says.

The Japanese company Kuraray acquired MonoSol from Bening after the wild success of laundry pods. He still serves as an adviser for Kuraray and recently discovered that his business memoir, Formulating Solutions: Lessons from an Unexpected Entrepreneurial Journey, sold even better when it was translated and sold in Japan.

The Back Nine

Bening believes that professionals rarely do an adequate job of planning how to spend their time post-career. And for him, retirement initially turned out to be another unfamiliar place. His second book, The Back Nine: Inspiration and Insights on Retaining Relevance, Purpose, and Integrity in Retirement, deals with navigating the transition from a purposeful career into an intentional—and meaningful—retirement.

Looking back, Bening says the lessons that shaped his entrepreneurial career continue to guide his life today.

“Success is really a continual process of learning and contributing, giving back, and then continuing to grow—even as you get older,” he says.