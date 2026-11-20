Somewhere in your working life there is a name that makes your jaw tighten. The partner who took credit in front of the board. The colleague who promised the introduction and went quiet. The co-founder who voted against you three years ago and has never once brought it up.

You’d say you’ve moved on. But you route around this person on projects, you reread their emails hunting for the insult, and about twice a week you win an argument with them in the shower. That is resentment at work, and it isn’t a feeling you’re having. It’s a recurring charge you’re paying.

The Ledger Nobody Audits

High-performers keep meticulous books on revenue and sloppy books on grievance. Every slight gets an entry—who interrupted whom, who got the credit, who never said thank you—and the ledger compounds quietly in the background of every meeting you take together.

The background is expensive. CPP’s 2008 Global Human Capital Report found that U.S. employees spend an average of 2.8 hours per week dealing with conflict, which the report valued at roughly $359 billion a year in paid hours in 2008. And that figure likely doesn’t count the bookkeeping between disputes: the rehearsed comebacks, the triple-read emails, the meetings scheduled to avoid a hallway.

When I coach executives, I ask them to estimate their own number honestly. For most, one name is consuming two to three hours of mental payroll a week. That’s a part-time employee whose entire job is being angry.

Resentment at Work Is a Physical Event

The charge isn’t only billed in hours. A 2012 study in Psychosomatic Medicine on the cardiovascular effects of forgiving had participants recall a real offense under different instructions. Those directed into angry rumination showed the largest blood pressure increases. Those directed to adopt forgiving thoughts showed lower cardiovascular reactivity—and the benefit held even minutes later, when they were free to think about the offense however they wanted.

In other words, the grudge isn’t stored in the story. It’s stored in your body, and it reruns every time the name appears on your calendar. You can feel this without a lab: Notice what your shoulders do when that email address shows up in your inbox. That physical event is happening dozens of times a week, and you’re performing high-stakes work on top of it.

Every Grudge Pays You Something

Here’s the part most advice skips, and it’s the part I push hardest in coaching: Grudges don’t persist because you’re weak. They persist because they pay.

Being wronged feels remarkably like being right. The grudge hands you moral high ground, a ready explanation for a stalled project, and a permanent exemption from collaborating with someone difficult. Those are real benefits. You will not release the resentment until you’ve named what it’s paying you because you don’t cancel a subscription you believe you’re profiting from.

So run the payoff inventory. Take the name, take one sheet of paper, and finish this sentence five ways: “Holding this entitles me to ___.” Write the embarrassing ones. Entitles me to skip his meetings. Entitles me to an excuse if the quarter misses. Entitles me to be the reasonable one in the story I tell my spouse. Once the payoffs are visible, you can price them against what the grudge costs—and the math stops working.

Close the Account

There are only two honest ways to clear a debt: collect it or write it off. Both beat carrying it.

To collect it, have the conversation you’ve been having in the shower—but structured. Three sentences: the fact (“In the March board meeting, the data work was presented without my name on it”), the impact (“I’ve been guarded with you since, and it’s slowing both of us down”) and the request (“Going forward, I want us to credit work in the room, in the moment”). No case file, no tone, no decade of context. Most people are stunned by how often this works because the other party frequently has no idea an account exists.

When collection isn’t possible—the person is gone, senior to you, or simply never going to hear it—write the debt off deliberately. Say it in plain language: “This debt is uncollectible. I’m done charging myself interest on it.” Writing it off is not approving what happened. It’s refusing to keep paying for what happened. Leaders especially need this move because the more senior you get, the fewer people will risk telling you the grudge is showing—something I’ve seen feed the isolation I described in Lonely at the Top Is a Habit, Not a Job Requirement .

The name that tightened your jaw at the start of this article? That account has been open long enough. Collect it or close it this week—your payroll has room for one more productive employee, and it’s you.

Featured image from Fizkes/Shutterstock