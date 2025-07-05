Gen Z and Millennials Are Heading Into the Wild to Unplug and Enjoy the Creature Comforts of Glamping

Gen Z and millennial campers are increasingly ditching franks and beans and sleeping bags for gourmet meals and feathertop beds on their adventures into the great outdoors, reshaping camping culture with their preference for glamping (glamorous camping) and all of the luxuries and amenities that make an excursion into the wild far from roughing it.

There’s a current spike in interest in camping and glamping among these generations, who want to go wayfaring into the woods to connect with nature and their travel companions. Learn why the age-old pastime is resurging as an appealing vacation option for young people, and discover some amazing spots to go glamping.

Gen Z and millennials seek ‘comfort and convenience’ while camping

According to Kampgrounds of America’s (KOA’s) 2025 Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report, “Gen Z and Millennial campers make up 61% of all new campers.” Additionally, Gen Z seeks “comfort and convenience” while camping, and over half of new campers “prefer locations that offer a full range of amenities.”

Toby O’Rourke, KOA’s president and CEO explains that members of these generations “are seeking campgrounds and glamping resorts with friendly staff who can assist them onsite, with quality Wi-Fi so they can share their experiences and opportunities to socialize, whether around a community campfire or participating in a group activity.”

Digital creator and new fan of glamping Meg Reily says “having a comfy bed, air conditioning, a real bathroom—all while still being surrounded by the outdoors—takes away the stress and lets you actually relax and soak it all in…. Glamping gives you all the beauty and adventure of camping, just with a little more comfort—and honestly, once you try it, it’s hard to go back!”

Why Gen Z and millennials are choosing camping and glamping over other types of vacations

There are countless types of vacations available to travelers, but it’s hard to top a foray into nature that lets you truly leave life’s stresses behind.

Danny and Danie Johnson, aka The Traveling Dans, are millennial full-time travelers and digital creators who are currently driving the longest road trip in America. They say that “camping reminds us that you don’t need a lot of material things to be happy and survive. The simplicity of camping and enjoying the outdoors helps us clear our minds and feel more refreshed when returning to our day-to-day lives, and this feeling just can’t be replicated at a hotel or resort for us.”

“I think a lot of people in my generation are craving experiences that feel real and intentional. Camping and glamping let you slow down, disconnect a little and actually be present—which can feel really rare with how fast-paced and online life is now,” Reily says. “Instead of being surrounded by crowds and tourist traps like you would at a hotel or resort, you get wide open spaces, quiet mornings, sunsets, campfires—things that feel simple but meaningful,” she adds.

What Gen Z and millennials like most about camping and glamping

Camping is an affordable yet priceless travel experience

Costs will rise if you opt for a fancy glamping vacation, but there are plenty of camping and glamping opportunities that are easy on the wallet, too.

KOA’s report found that “72% of campers consider camping a cost-effective travel option.” O’Rourke says that “even if travel budgets are reduced, camping trips will be altered, but not cancelled. For any traveler seeking an easy escape, every destination and community has a campground nearby…. This makes camping an… affordable and accessible option for many people, whether they are planning to explore national icons or experience the beauty of their own backyards.”

Beyond affordability, going camping or glamping gives travelers an off-grid experience and a priceless opportunity to decompress. “Not only is camping/glamping more affordable, but we think this generation really values time outdoors more than other generations…. This may be because traveling in the states, enjoying nature and camping is inexpensive but also so valuable for unplugging and decreasing screen time from the devices that this generation loves and uses constantly,” the Johnsons explain.

Camping creates memorable family traditions

Camping is a classic American tradition that’s synonymous with family bonding. Many have fond childhood memories of this no-frills travel option that could turn an ordinary day into an epic adventure by tossing a couple sleeping bags into the back of the station wagon and driving to the woods.

O’Rourke says, “Our past research has shown that children who grow up camping are far more likely to continue the tradition as adults—and, in turn, to share those experiences with their own families. Baby boomers, a generation known for their love of camping and the outdoors, have shared their passion with many of their Gen Z and millennial children, laying the foundation for a lifelong love of camping for these generations.”

Reily is already passing along her love of glamping to her baby. “[For] my daughter’s first little trip, we went glamping again at Cameron Ranch Glamping in Coldspring…. Having those extra comforts made it so much easier traveling with a baby. We still got to make s’mores, sit by the fire and be surrounded by nature, but with a cozy, safe place to come back to. I truly love that glamping lets you have the adventure and the comforts—the best of both worlds!”

Camping is a natural gateway to outdoor activities

According to KOA’s report, “Gen Z campers favor more active and adventure-filled vacations.” O’Rourke elaborates, “Gen Z… are looking to experience natural events like astrotourism and wildlife migration…. While traveling, they are looking for physical activities like water-based experiences (swimming and water sports), backpacking trips, canoe/kayaking and hiking or trail running.”

Campfire experiences, hiking and nature walks are the “top three sought-after experiences” campers hope to have according to KOA’s report. The Johnsons enjoy this camping trifecta. “When we camp or glamp, our favorite thing to do is have a fire as long as fire restrictions allow! We love to cook over the fire when possible and just love the general ambiance it brings. We also like to put our phones away and enjoy card games, read and explore the area we are camping or glamping in by finding local trails.”

Camping boosts overall well-being

The simple act of immersing yourself in nature can be uplifting and put you in a better mood. City dwellers may not get to spend enough time outdoors to experience nature’s healing properties, so a camping getaway can actually be therapeutic.

“Younger campers are predominantly coming from urban areas and seeking experiences that will help improve their mental health and physical well-being. Camping offers a natural opportunity to relax, disconnect and focus on spending quality time with friends and family,” O’Rourke shares.

4 wow-worthy glamping spots in the U.S.

Backland in Williams, Arizona

A breathtaking fusion of nature and luxury, glamping at Backland means cozying up in a fully-furnished climate-controlled tented suite complete with beds, a bathroom and housekeeping services, as well as panoramic views and skylights to afford you constant immersion in your surroundings. Your stay includes daily breakfast in a glass-walled restaurant and nightly s’mores by the fire pit, with the option to add gourmet lunches and dinners made from scratch. On-site activities include frisbee golf, kayaking and stargazing.

Minam River Lodge in Eagle Cap Wilderness, Oregon

The Johnsons say that Minam River Lodge is their “all-time favorite place to glamp.” Located in the scenic Wallowa Mountains, campers can sleep among the trees in the forest wilderness in a selection of wall tents, cabins or lodge rooms that offer varying degrees of luxury. Campers can enjoy hiking and fishing or yoga in an open-air barn. Breakfast, lunch and a family-style dinner made using ingredients that are wild-foraged or harvested from the site’s wilderness garden are available daily at the Lodge.

Another top tip from the Johnsons: They “use Hipcamp to find glamping sites and iOverlander to find camping sites.”

Zion Wildflower Resort in Virgin, Utah

KOA found that 61% of millennials and 51% of Gen Z campers bring their dogs camping, and Zion Wildflower Resort is dog-friendly. Accommodations include tents, bungalows and luxury covered wagons that makes guests feel like they’ve stepped back in time. The Grand Mesa tents feature a private bathroom, feathertop bed and a deck to take in the views of the surrounding Zion National Park. There’s also a pool, hot tub, fire pits and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Spoon Mountain Glamping in Wimberley, Texas

Reily enjoyed her babymoon at Spoon Mountain Glamping in Wimberley, declaring that her stay there “was absolutely perfect.” This adults-only luxury retreat in Texas Hill Country is designed for romantic escapes. Choose between three climate-controlled glamping tents that have soaking tubs, private pools, kitchenettes, king-size beds and stunning decor.

Photo by Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock.