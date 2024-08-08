Change is hard. Unlocking the full potential of tech integration within organizations requires both a strategic and empathetic approach. It takes a mindset shift to understand the dynamic intersection of technology, human behavior and organizational success. And leadership plays a pivotal role in navigating change, motivating teams and creating an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

The benefits of tech integration

“Technology for technology’s sake is not that valuable,” says Judah Longgrear, CEO and co-founder of Nickelytics, an innovative company in the advertising technology space. “It’s important to understand the overarching business goals, which is about solving problems, and then leveraging or building technology to solve business problems.”

Among the many benefits of tech integration? Companies can leverage technology to streamline operations, increase efficiency, enhance decision-making with data analytics, improve customer experience and engagement and gain a competitive edge.

But any change—whether it’s tech-focused or not—requires the ability to adapt and evolve.

Understanding the resistance to change

From excitement, curiosity and reluctance to resistance, fear and acceptance, people move through different phases of embracing change at different paces.

Lauren Johnson, a mental performance coach, adviser and keynote speaker, believes organizations often approach change incorrectly, prioritizing logic and process over understanding the human component.

From her work with CEOs, professional athletes and Fortune 100 companies, Johnson knows people’s hesitation toward change stems not solely from the change itself, but also from the perceived threat it poses to their roles and skills. Addressing these emotional concerns requires empathy and open communication to address their fears and concerns effectively.

However, although resistance toward change and tech integration is normal, Johnson dislikes the “we’ve-always-done-it-this-way” mentality.

“If you can’t argue for or against your position, then it’s not good enough—not if you want to be excellent,” she says.

To explain how ideas spread among people, Johnson cites the diffusion of innovation theory, a model that categorizes people based on “how long it takes for them to begin using the new idea.”

In this mode, roughly 2.5% of people are innovators and 13.5% are early adopters. The majority of people fall into the early majority and late majority categories (34% each). To effectively implement change, Johnson advises getting buy-in from innovators and early adopters. “Then there’s a natural tipping point—the rest follow, creating demand. That’s the most effective way to create sticky change,” she says. And embracing change starts at the top.

Leadership’s role in motivating teams

“The leaders’ role is to take care of the people whom they lead,” explains Johnson. “While they may not be responsible for their team feeling motivated, they are responsible for the environment that supports it.”

Johnson references an old formula by psychologist Kurt Lewin—one of the pioneers of social and organizational psychology—who said that behavior is a function of individuals multiplied by the environment in which they exist.

“So, as a leader, it’s your job to create an environment where people feel like they can speak up, share their ideas, be innovative and continuously push the company’s vision,” she notes.

To illustrate successful change, Johnson points to the early days of Formula One racing, when it took one minute or longer for a pit crew to change the car’s tires, refuel and get the car back on the track. Today, a pit stop can happen in under three seconds. How did such an extreme level of efficiency occur?

“It’s so drastic not because it happened overnight, but because it happened incrementally over time,” Johnson points out. “And those incremental changes have a compounding effect.” By focusing on small steps and incremental progress over time rather than overwhelming change all at once, efficiency improved exponentially.

“I think some companies fail to ask themselves key questions: ‘Where might this fit into our company today? How might it benefit us? How might it limit us?’” challenges Johnson. “Instead, they need to get curious about how they may adopt it.”

Strategies for incorporating tech integration into business practices

Noting that a leader’s role is to make it easier for teams to succeed, Longgrear says using technology can create challenges when there’s a learning curve. “Leaders need to invest in the training and the proper onboarding and education that’s required to implement technology.”

He suggests researching what others in the industry are using. “Understand the various ways you can integrate that into your business without disrupting your core day-to-day operation,” he says. For instance, using technology to handle a repetitive task can free up employees’ time, allowing them to tackle more challenging issues. “The ultimate goal is to leverage technology so you can grow your business.”

Communicating change and building excitement

Don’t forget to watch what you say. “As leaders, the way that you talk about change matters,” Johnson notes. “How are you positioning change in your company?” The way you describe change will have a major impact on people’s behavior, so frame it positively for greater success.

To build excitement, Longgrear says you need to openly communicate the reasons the business is implementing these technologies.

“You really need to sell the vision in a way that explains the why behind the change,” he advises.

Aim for an alignment between individual success and business success, where the prosperity of each mutually reinforces the other. That will foster a more harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship.

This article originally appeared in the July 2024 issue of SUCCESS+ Magazine. Photo courtesy of Zenzen/Shutterstock