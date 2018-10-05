My Way: 9 Things That Remind Me of My Potential

Who?

Harris Faulkner, anchor of Outnumbered and Outnumbered Overtime on Fox News

Where?

New York City

What?

Faulkner has climbed the ranks from Fox News correspondent to become the only woman of color with her own major cable news network weekday program. She is part of the network’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and the author of 9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat’s Guide to Life and Success.

“My success is inevitable.”

Right now I’m Netflixing…

The Crown. Wow! The thirst for the royals looking for relevance is visceral. I think it’s a microcosm of how we all are—not royalty, obviously, but everyone is searching for relevance. It’s a delicious mix of what we find so fascinating about people at the top and what we don’t always understand, and maybe resent, about them.

My favorite quote is…

Always fluctuating depending on what I need to keep moving forward. This week, it’s from a takeout splurge I made recently and a remnant from that meal—a fortune cookie message that says, “My success is inevitable.” Every now and then, it’s good to be reminded of our potential! It’s been in my wallet for a week.

My health routine is…

Stay hydrated internally and externally. I apply as much extra virgin olive oil to my skin and hair as I eat!

The biggest lesson to power my growth was…

Unleashing the power of integrity. It’s a rule in my new book.

Integrity is…

That thing you do when nobody is watching. It’s that part of us that chooses to help others when they can offer us nothing more than their company. It’s also that devotion to taking the high road, calling out the truth when we see it, making tough decisions and sticking to them, and giving people our word and meaning it.

Over the next year, my focus is…

Balancing my children and marriage with my dream job. Having my own show every day is a huge dream come true and at the same time, my continual focus is to balance home with that career dream.

If I feel overwhelmed…

I immediately slow down, concentrate on my breathing, and take a walk. I actually walk a lot. My husband says that I walk like I’m getting paid to do it!

The best lifehack I know is…

I use the voice memo feature on my phone all of the time because I can dictate a whole lot of stuff in a hurry. I did this for my book and it was really helpful because some of the people I interviewed for my book were always on the go and I was, too, so it enabled me to have a recording of that, which was great. It’s the one thing about phones that if they suddenly disappeared tomorrow, I would be lost without.

My personal “aha” moment came when…

That cute guy I married and I were standing at the altar. He looked into my eyes and said, “live in this moment with me.” Because he knows I’m always planning and doing things—he wanted me to be present.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

