Why Earning More Doesn’t Make You Feel Financially Secure

A client of mine—a top producer who had just closed the best month of her career—called me the Sunday after the numbers posted. She wasn’t celebrating. She was at her desk, re-checking a pipeline that didn’t need checking. Her exact words: “I thought this was the month I’d finally relax.” It wasn’t, and if you’re being honest, your best month didn’t deliver that feeling either. That’s the uncomfortable truth about financial security: It is not waiting for you at a bigger number.

In my work training coaches, this is one of the first distinctions I teach them to spot because almost every high-performer walks in carrying the same invisible math: Once I earn X, I’ll finally feel safe. Then X arrives, the scoreboard resets and the hum of worry returns—now with higher stakes, bigger overhead and more to lose.

Why Enough Keeps Moving, Even for Millionaires

Michael Norton, a professor at Harvard Business School, surveyed thousands of millionaires and asked a simple question: How much more money would it take to be perfectly happy? “All the way up the spectrum of wealth,” he told The Atlantic , “basically everyone says [they’d need] two or three times as much.” By that math, someone with $1 million wants $3 million, and someone with $10 million wants $30 million. Few say “I’m there.”

If the feeling of “enough” were produced by money, you’d expect many more of these people to say they had arrived. The goalpost doesn’t seem to be moving because the economy is volatile or your industry is competitive; the pattern held at every level of wealth. It may be moving because the part of your mind assigned to keep you safe treats every new level as the new minimum and immediately resumes scanning for threats.

What the Research Says About Money & Happiness

To be clear, this is not an argument that money doesn’t matter. A 2021 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Matthew Killingsworth analyzed more than 1.7 million real-time reports from 33,391 employed U.S. adults and found that day-to-day well-being kept rising with income, with no plateau at $75,000, as earlier research had suggested. A 2023 follow-up with Daniel Kahneman and Barbara Mellers refined the picture, finding that for most people, the rise continues, but for the unhappiest fifth it levels off around $100,000. Money buys real relief: options, cushion, help, time.

Notice what the study measured, though: moment-to-moment experience, not the felt sense of being safe. Earning more raises the floor of your daily experience for most people. It does not seem to switch off the internal program that asks, every morning, “But are we OK yet?” Those may be two different systems. One responds to your bank balance. The other responds to how you relate to your own thinking, and it can run its alarm at any income level you reach.

How to Tell Ambition From Anxiety

Here’s the diagnostic I give the coaches I train. Ambition and anxiety look identical on a calendar. Both produce early mornings, full pipelines and impressive output. The difference shows up at the finish line.

Drive completes: It builds the thing, acknowledges the win and goes to dinner. Dread repeats: It builds the thing and immediately needs to build the next thing because the building was never about the thing; it was a way of settling the question of whether you’re safe and worthy. A question you try to answer with performance has to be re-answered every month, forever.

Ask yourself three questions after your next win. Did I let anyone celebrate me for more than a minute? Can I take a full day off without negotiating with myself? When I picture stopping, do I feel rest, or do I feel exposed? If the honest answers are no, no and exposed, you’re not driven; you’re proving your worth through performance. High-performers rarely catch this on their own because it’s the single most socially rewarded pattern in business. Everyone keeps applauding the symptom. I’ve written before about why big wins can feel strangely empty —this is the engine underneath that experience.

3 Ways to Feel Financially Secure at Any Income

If security were a threshold, your best month would have crossed it. Since it didn’t, treat security as a practice—something you generate on purpose. Three moves I assign to clients:

Let the win land. After any victory, set a timer for two minutes and do nothing but acknowledge what just happened—no phone, no pipeline. It will feel absurdly uncomfortable. That discomfort is the pattern losing its grip.

Define “enough” in writing, in advance. Decide the monthly number that covers your life plus a margin you choose deliberately. When the mind argues for a new minimum mid-month, you’ll have evidence that the argument is a reflex, not a calculation.

Separate the scoreboard from the self. Each week, write one sentence about who you were—patient with your kid, generous with a colleague, honest in a hard conversation—that would remain true if revenue went to zero. You are training your mind to locate worth somewhere income can’t touch.

The producers I coach who finally feel secure didn’t get there by out-earning the fear. They got there by catching the moment the scoreboard tried to reset and refusing, on purpose, to chase it. The next record month is coming. This time, let it land.

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