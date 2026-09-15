5 Recovery Habits High-Performers Use to Prevent Burnout

Key Takeaways:

Recovery isn’t something to earn after burning out. High-performers who last treat it as a built-in discipline, not a reward for a big push.

Recovery is a trainable skill, but most Americans are leaving significant vacation time and rest on the table due to busyness.

Practical recovery habits include scheduling it like a fixed meeting, stacking it onto existing routines, and taking short breaks throughout the day rather than saving one big reset for the end of the week.

Treating recovery with the same rigor as tracking sales or workouts is what separates people who stay sharp long-term from those who eventually burn out.

You already know the type. The colleague who never skips a workout, no matter how packed the calendar gets. The friend who’s up at 5 a.m. for a run before anyone else is awake. Ask them how they manage it, and they’ll usually give some version of the same answer: It’s simply built into the day, the same way brushing their teeth is.

Now ask that same person about their last real day off, one with no laptop and no emails, and you’ll often get a shrug. Recovery , for a lot of high-performers, still gets treated as something to earn after a big push rather than something built in on purpose the way a workout is.

I spent years as a Massage Envy general manager before moving into regional leadership, watching thousands of people move through our doors every month. A large share of our regular clients are managers, salespeople, consultants—people who are ambitious about their careers and running on fumes more often than they’d like to admit. Spend enough time watching that cycle repeat, and one thing becomes clear: The people who stay sharp for the long haul treat rest with the same seriousness they’d give a training plan, well before their body forces the issue.

Is Recovery a Skill You Can Actually Train?

There’s proof behind that pattern. According to research published in the Annual Review of Organizational Psychology and Organizational Behavior , recovery is not simply something that happens to you passively during downtime. Researchers found that recovery processes can actually be improved through deliberate training, meaning it functions less like luck and more like a skill you can practice and get better at. That reframing matters. If recovery is trainable, then skipping it comes down to habit, and habits are something you can actually change.

How Many Americans Are Vacation Deprived?

The stakes are bigger than most people assume. Expedia’s 24th annual Vacation Deprivation Report found that 65% of Americans felt vacation deprived, an 11-year high, and 53% didn’t have plans to use all their paid time off for the year. The most common reason people gave for leaving that time on the table was simply that life felt too busy to plan or take it. Those numbers describe a huge share of the working population treating rest as the thing that gets pushed to the bottom of the list and calling it normal.

So, what does treating recovery as a discipline actually look like day to day? Here’s where to start:

1. Put recovery on the calendar like you would a meeting

If a task doesn’t have a specific time attached to it, it tends to get pushed aside the moment something more urgent shows up. The same logic that makes you show up for a scheduled workout applies here: Block a specific, recurring time for rest, whether that’s a 20-minute walk at midday or a hard stop on work emails by 8 p.m., and treat that block as fixed rather than flexible. The specificity is what makes it stick. A vague intention to “rest more” rarely survives a busy week, but a block on the calendar does.

2. Attach recovery to something you already do

New habits are far easier to keep when they’re tied to an existing routine instead of floating on their own, a technique often called “habit stacking.” If you already make coffee every morning, use those few minutes of brewing time to step outside and get sunlight instead of scrolling on your phone. If you already commute home at a set time, use that transition to mentally close out the workday instead of carrying it through the door. Anchoring recovery to something you’re already doing removes the extra decision-making that makes new habits so easy to skip.

3. Use short recovery breaks during the workday

Waiting until the end of the day, or the end of the week, to recover puts all the pressure on one big reset that has to undo hours of accumulated strain. A University of Illinois study published in the journal Cognition found that brief mental diversions during a task help sustain attention over time, while working straight through without any diversion leads to a steady decline in focus. The study only tested seconds-long mental switches in a lab setting, so researchers didn’t establish the ideal length or frequency of real-world breaks, but their outcomes support the idea that occasional pauses protect focus over time.

4. Track recovery the way you’d track any other goal

Most people who take their careers seriously already track something: sales numbers, project deadlines, workout streaks. Recovery rarely gets the same treatment, which is part of why it’s so easy to let slide. Try logging something as simple as hours slept or whether you took your midday break, even in a basic note on your phone. The act of tracking it turns recovery from a vague intention into something you can actually see yourself follow through on, which is often what’s needed to keep a new habit from quietly disappearing after a few weeks.

5. Build a consistent wind-down before sleep

Sleep quality often suffers not because of how many hours are available, but because the hour before bed is still full of stimulation from emails, scrolling, and unfinished mental to-do lists. A consistent wind-down routine, like 15 minutes of reading or stretching without screens, signals to your body that the day is over. Consistency matters more than elaborateness here. The same simple routine, repeated nightly, does more than an occasional elaborate one.

The people who build recovery on purpose tend to be the ones still performing well years after their peers have burned out. Recovery is part of what makes the sprint sustainable in the first place, built in from the start rather than collected as a prize at the end.