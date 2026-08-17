“Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear.”
Aug 17, 2026
Lao Tzu
Ancient Chinese Philosopher
Anne Wojcicki
Co-founder and CEO of 23andMe
William Shakespeare
Stephen King
American author
Pablo Picasso
multi-talented Spanish artist
James B. Conant
an American chemist, Harvard University president, and government official
Glenn Sanford
Founder & CEO of eXp World Holdings | Publisher & Managing Director, SUCCESS® Enterprises
Shirley Chisholm
first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress