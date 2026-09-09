How to Choose the Right Coach to Reach Your Next Level

Navigating a career, a life of purpose and even our own health can be overwhelming. We get bogged down in the fray, sacrifice our passions and lose our sense of self. It’s like we’re juggling gasoline-soaked torches, not for the thrill, but as a way to shed light on the right path forward. When left to go it alone, we often get burned.

The coaching industry is meeting this friction with unprecedented scale. There are now a record-high 122,974 practitioners operating around the world, according to the International Coaching Federation’s 2025 Global Coaching Study. This growth suggests that many of us are weary of wandering the dense forest of our own potential. The better way to look at it, however, is not that we’re lost with our panic and our aforementioned torches but, rather, that we’re at the precipice of something big, something new. This is our growth edge.

Recognizing Your Growth Edge

Each of us arrives at our growth edge at different points in our lives and for different reasons, but it often looks the same. It’s where we realize that now is the moment to seize the day. It’s that tension between comfort and evolution, where fear stares us in the face but the opportunity for greatness is standing right behind it. Success is just a matter of taking that next step with the right coaching support.

Courtesy of NA_Studio/Shutterstock

Choosing the Right Coaching Path

As if you need yet another choice to make when you’re already overwhelmed and underwater. But choosing the right coaching path is what’ll take you over the edge so you can achieve your goals. The ICF defines a coach as someone who partners with you in “a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires [you] to maximize [your] personal and professional potential.” There are four major areas where coaches specialize. Let’s take a look at each.

Life & Mindset

Perhaps the most versatile of the group, a life or mindset coach is the person to call when you face a lack of clarity. This coach:

Focuses on personal and professional goals.

Helps set attainable benchmarks.

Identifies the beliefs, blocks, habits and behaviors preventing your progress.

Executive & Career

An executive or career coach is ideal for those struggling to advance professionally or lead a team. This type of coach:

Cultivates a mindset of self-awareness and personal growth.

Helps develop effective communication and team-building skills.

Focuses on driving internal and team-wide change within yourself and your team to improve organizational performance.

Transition

Life changes whether we want it to or not. A transition coach helps you come to grips with major events like divorce, parenthood, loss or retirement by:

Helping you navigate the transition by adopting new ways of seeing yourself.

Defining and implementing actions to increase your resilience.

Encouraging behaviors that help you find comfort in change.

Health & Wellness

When you are recovering from a physical ailment or grappling with your mental health, a health and wellness coach can help by:

Developing coping strategies for resilience during hardship.

Cultivating a growth mindset.

Fostering inner strength and adaptability.

Life’s journey is full of twists and turns, obstacles and defeats. It’s also rich with opportunities to enjoy the winding road and succeed. The trick is recognizing your growth edge when you come to it, then aligning with the right coach to help get you on the road to victory.

Featured image courtesy of NA_Studio/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the March 2026 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your free copy here.