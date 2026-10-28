7 Music Industry Leaders Reshaping the Business

Your favorite song comes on and you start jamming without a second thought. But behind every great tune is a team of hardworking creatives carefully orchestrating every step of the process.

Today’s music is shaped by a wide range of visionaries who are pushing the industry forward in bold, unexpected ways. They each bring their own distinct backgrounds, skill sets and perspectives to the table but, together, they’re contributing to an ever-evolving industry defined by instinct, resilience and reinvention.

Meet seven inspiring individuals who are reshaping how music is made, shared and experienced.

Tunde Balogun: Building a Cultural Bridge With Love Renaissance (LVRN)

For Tunde Balogun, music is more than a business. It’s also a cultural bridge between Africa, Europe and the United States.

Born to Nigerian parents in the U.S., Balogun grew up immersed in both American and Nigerian cultures—an experience that continues to shape his global outlook as a music executive today.

In 2012, Balogun joined forces with four other first-generation Americans from Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and Trinidad to launch Love Renaissance (LVRN). Since then, the influential, Black-owned record label and management company has guided the careers of artists like Spinall, ThisizLondon, TxC, Ciza, SadBoi and Odeal, while also creating events around the world.

Under Balogun’s leadership, LVRN has transformed from a boutique Atlanta, Georgia-based label to a global powerhouse that has redefined how the music industry engages with Africa and the African diaspora. At the core of it all is a belief in perseverance. “You only fail when you quit,” Balogun says. “Ignore the noise and focus.”

Merce Jessor: Trusting His Gut at Volara Management

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An executive once told Merce Jessor to always follow his instincts—and that salient advice has served him well in his career in the music industry. “Trusting my gut has been key to my development and essential to my success as an executive and manager in the industry,” he says.

As head of marketing for Volara Management, a collaborative, artist-driven management group, he develops and leads campaigns for album releases and tours, supporting artists like two-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Sabrina Carpenter and pop icon MARINA. A graduate of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, he also manages the Berlin-based DJ and producer Only Fire.

Andy Kabamba: From Choreographer to Hip-Hop Dealmaker

Andy Kabamba

Born in Congo, Africa, Andy Kabamba has emerged as one of hip-hop’s most influential power players—an executive whose rise from choreographer to dealmaker reflects both instinct and relentless drive. As the chief executive officer of 365 Management, Radical Publishing Group and Lighthouse LTD, Kabamba operates at the intersection of music, publishing and branding.

Known for his sharp eye for talent and strategic partnerships, Kabamba played a pivotal role in reshaping T-Pain’s business strategy through a multi-year collaboration with Cinematic Music Group, while also managing hitmaker SprngBrk and working with artists like Jnr Choi. His current roster includes Mario and Dre Moon, underscoring a career defined by influence, reach and lasting cultural impact.

Kabamba is a firm believer that discipline, purpose and resilience can redefine what’s possible. That philosophy is rooted in the example set by his father, Ben Kabamba, and his late uncle, Dikembe Mutombo, the legendary Congolese-American professional basketball player, humanitarian and African entrepreneur. “It removes limitations,” he says. “It forces accountability. When you operate like that, you realize most barriers aren’t real; they’re just decisions.”

Clinton Kane: Reclaiming His Voice as an Independent Artist

Clinton Kane

Norwegian-Filipino singer-songwriter Clinton Kane rose to fame on YouTube, where he primarily posted covers of popular songs. But after experiencing his first panic attack in 2018, Kane began writing and releasing his own emotionally raw music, which struck a chord with fans around the world. After landing a record deal with Columbia Records, however, Kane realized he was losing himself in the industry, so he struck out on his own.

Now fully independent, he’s entering a new chapter—reclaiming his voice as an Asian artist in a predominantly white pop landscape. His most recent mixtape, 4350 S Hualapai Way, pairs deeply personal music with visual vignettes, tackling themes like mental health, self-discovery and the search for home with striking honesty.

Phil Sandhaus: Keeping the Spirit of CBGB Alive

Phil Sandhaus

During his 45-year career as an artist manager, record label executive, estate manager and consultant, Phil Sandhaus has worked with some of the biggest names in music—The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, David Bowie and Miles Davis, just to name a few.

Today, he’s helping revive yet another music legend: CBGB, the New York City club that became an incubator for iconic punk and new wave bands like the Ramones, Blondie, Patti Smith, Talking Heads, Beastie Boys, Television and numerous others. The club closed in 2006, but Sandhaus and his team are keeping its spirit alive with the CBGB Festival, which brings electric live performances to New York City.

Even after more than four decades in the industry, Sandhaus says he still loves what he does.

“We’ve all heard it before, but no matter what it is, try to pursue something you’re passionate about,” he says. “I started as a marine sciences major at Cornell, graduated with a degree in hotel administration but wound up pursuing a career in the music industry because that’s what I decided I was most interested in…. I’ve had incredible experiences and success because I believe I followed my passion.”

Joey Sutera: Shaping Electronic Music Festivals & Dance Culture

Joey Sutera

With more than two decades of experience in live entertainment and nightlife, Joey Sutera has helped shape the growth of major electronic music festivals and underground dance culture alike.

As head of live entertainment at SEERS, he oversees live events spanning festivals, electronic music and cultural experiences, including Elements Music & Arts Festival and New York-based house and techno brand Gray Area, which produces more than 100 events annually.

Sutera credits much of his success to trusting his instincts early in his career. He knew from an early age that he wanted to work in music and live events. And while he could have pursued a more traditional and secure path, he ultimately decided to bet on himself and fully commit to the industry. “Looking back,” he says, “that decision completely changed the trajectory of my life.”

He adds: “Take the leap on the thing you truly believe in.”

Louis Posen: Building Hopeless Records & Preserving Punk History

Louis Posen

After losing his sight to retinitis pigmentosa in his early 20s, Louis Posen was forced to rethink his path—but the setback became a turning point. As a film student, he had volunteered to produce and direct a video for NOFX—so when he decided to pivot to the music business, he sought guidance from Michael John “Fat Mike” Burkett, the band’s vocalist and bassist. The result was Hopeless Records, a defining force in pop-punk that helped launch acts like All Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Avenged Sevenfold, The Used and Yellowcard. More than 30 years later, Posen continues to reshape the industry with his artist-first, inclusive ethos rooted in resilience and reinvention.

These days, he’s helping usher Fat Wreck Chords—Burkett and Erin Kelly-Burkett’s California punk label—into its next chapter. In a true full-circle moment, Hopeless Records has acquired the legendary catalog that includes some of the most iconic punk records of all time. “It’s incredibly exciting to play a role in celebrating and preserving that legacy for generations to come,” Posen says.

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Photo courtesy of Tunde Balogun