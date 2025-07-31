Understanding how to motivate employees is a game-changing way to build a workplace where people want to show up and give their best every day. A motivated team performs better, works smarter and helps shape a strong, thriving culture. Recent research shows that companies with more engaged employees outperform other companies by as much as 21% in profitability. And, sadly, according to Gallup, 85% of employees in the U.S. don’t feel particularly motivated at work. This sobering statistic illustrates how imperative motivation is.

Motivated employees tend to stay around longer, refer other high performers and positively influence company culture. If your goal is to build a team that’s productive, resilient and invested, prioritizing motivation is key. Cultivating that energy starts with leadership. Strong leaders seek to understand what makes people tick and create an environment that helps them thrive.

A big part of the equation is company culture, and great cultures share specific traits that reinforce shared purpose and employee growth. Learn how to solve the puzzle of boosting motivation at your company to improve company culture and the bottom line.

Top Workplace Motivators That Drive Employee Performance

To spark real engagement, leaders must understand the most influential workplace motivators that drive performance and inspire workplace satisfaction. These motivators typically fall into two categories: intrinsic and extrinsic.

Intrinsic Motivators

These are internal and include drivers such as personal growth, mastery, autonomy and a sense of purpose. For example, a higher performer who thrives on personal growth might become reinvigorated when given the chance to mentor junior staff or lead a new project aligned with their interests. Someone driven by purpose may need to see how their work contributes to the company’s mission in a meaningful way. This type of motivation focuses on the why of what a person is doing.

Extrinsic Motivators

External motivators can include things like bonuses, recognition, promotions and even public praise. If recognition at work fuels someone on your team, then making sure they receive regular shout-outs or leadership attention can go a long way. Similarly, some people may work best when they know their performance is being tracked and measured and that there are financial rewards in the pipeline for hitting targets.

Personalize Approaches to Your Employees

To tap into intrinsic and extrinsic motivators, it’s essential for managers to personalize and differentiate their approaches. Spend time understanding what drives each employee and tailor incentives accordingly. This type of focus can transform engagement levels across your team. The result is a team of motivated individuals who produce results and contribute to a thriving workplace culture.

Quick Tip: Consider using DISC to enhance your emotional intelligence and further learn to motivate employees.

How to Motivate Your Team Through Strong Leadership

Employees can tell when leaders care about their engagement and motivation. Showing them their motivation matters to you can make all the difference. Here are some actionable strategies you can start implementing today to foster and build motivation on your teams:

1. Lead By Example

People take cues from leadership. When you show up with integrity, passion and discipline, your team is more likely to mirror your behavior. If they perceive you as checked out, they’ll likely disengage too. Many successful leaders have helped motivate others through their examples. John Wooden, for example, was known as a being a proponent of leading by example and servant leadership. This approach helped him gain success and inspire others for generations.

2. Encourage Employee Autonomy

Another way to motivate employees is to encourage autonomy and avoid micromanaging. Trust your employees to own their own work. Autonomy is a powerful intrinsic motivator that helps people feel valued and capable. For example, you might allow employees to be involved in creating project deadlines, create their own organizational processes for completing tasks or consider flexible work arrangements like hybrid or remote work.

3. Recognize And Celebrate Wins

A simple “thank you” or public acknowledgement can significantly boost morale. Regular recognition keeps motivation at work strong. Along with celebrating big-picture wins such as meeting benchmarks or goals, consider providing recognition for small things as well. For example: launching a new campaign, completing a project or receiving positive customer feedback.

4. Offer Opportunities For Growth

Whether through mentorship, workshops, or new responsibilities, providing people with room to grow reinforces their value to the team and the organization. According to a survey by MIT Sloan, 67% of participants wanted career advancement, but only 49% felt they were receiving advice to do so. Managers can ensure that career pathways and promotions are apparent to existing employees and provide opportunities to learn and grow.

5. Give Constructive, Consistent Feedback

Support employee development by regularly offering clear, constructive feedback. This helps employees feel seen and supported. According to Dennis Grossman, CEO of the Grossman Group and an expert in leadership and communication with over 30 years of experience, there are several key aspects to remember when providing feedback. Start by framing the feedback discussion, helping employees understand your intent and ensuring it is a safe space for them. Be specific with your feedback. Ask how they feel and listen actively to their response. Follow up by asking how you can help in the future.

6. Be Approachable And Present

Check in often and be available. Employees should feel comfortable sharing challenges and wins with you. Being visible and approachable can be especially important to motivate employees during times of turbulence or change. Managers who display empathy and stay approachable, even when there are challenges, exhibit adaptability and can dispel anxiety among teams.

7. Align Roles With Interests

Ensuring employees are in the right roles and are taking on the right projects not only improves output but also helps with long-term commitment to their work. It can contribute to employee engagement and reduce turnover. Managers and leaders should first fully understand the requirements of each position. They can also use assessments and interviews to identify the skills and strengths of different employees and provide ongoing training to help employees stay motivated and adapt.

8. Promote Collaboration

A collaborative environment and team motivation can build trust and fuel innovation. Collaboration can also improve company culture through fostering a sense of connection. If employees feel siloed, they can start to lose their connection to purpose. Instead, motivate them by promoting collaboration. To do this successfully, leaders can consider implementing cross-functional work, ensure communication is clear across teams and use collaborative tools. Additionally, managers can encourage open communication and invite team members to collaborate on projects.

9. Share The Bigger Picture

This is particularly important for motivating staff who want to understand their why on the job. It’s pivotal for them to understand how their role fits into the company’s vision and to be able to see the larger impact of their work. Consider looping employees into larger discussions about the organization and how their work ties into the big-picture goals and objectives. Affirm how their roles and tasks support the mission and why it matters. The result can be increased motivation and engagement.

10. Show Empathy

Life happens. Empathetic leaders make space for personal struggles and provide the support needed to keep employees motivated. Seeing your employees first as people, with distinct needs and struggles, can go a long way. Empathy promotes psychological safety, enhances communication and creates a culture of trust. It can help boost engagement and growth.

As a leader, you don’t have to have all the answers. If you lead first with empathy, kindness, understanding and enthusiasm, your people will follow.

Related: Motivational Quotes to Share With Your Employees

How to Motivate Employees As A Manager In Challenging Situations

The true test of leadership comes when motivation starts to slip. Here are a few tips on how to motivate employees during the moments that matter most.

When Employees Feel Burned Out

Even your highest achievers can hit a wall. If you notice a dip in energy and output, don’t jump to conclusions. Instead, schedule a one-on-one and ask thoughtful questions. You may learn they are overwhelmed, dealing with personal challenges, or simply need a break from routine. One effective tactic is to switch up their responsibilities by giving them a passion project or allowing them to take the lead on an internal initiative. This kind of variation can help in motivating employees who are in a rut.

When There Is Organizational Change

Change can bring uncertainty, which often leads to fear and performance losses. To counter this, communicate transparently and frequently. Involve employees in the transition where possible and reaffirm their importance to the team. Helping people feel seen during transitions makes them more likely to stay engaged.

When Morale Is Low

Low morale is contagious, but so is enthusiasm. Focus on rebuilding team connection through shared goals, collaborative projects, or even lighthearted initiatives like volunteer outings or internal team events. You can often reverse a dip in morale by focusing on relationships, purpose, and recognition, all essential ingredients of workplace motivation.

These are times when your strategic and compassionate leadership really makes a difference. You have the honor and responsibility of setting the tone for how the team will recover and rebuild after challenging seasons.

Keeping Your Team Motivated For Sustainable Success

There are no quick fixes or cheap tricks to mastering how to motivate employees. Your long-term dedication to showing up and encouraging continuous growth, collaboration and ownership of work is what matters most. Great leaders revisit what works, adapt to what’s changed and never stop learning about their team’s evolving needs.

As you grow in your leadership journey, consider gifting yourself expert guidance. SUCCESS® Coaching offers personalized strategies to help you unlock your full potential. Whether you’re trying to reignite a burned-out team or improve performance across the board, coaching can give you the edge you need.

You can also explore the SUCCESS® Leadership Lab for tools, resources, and real-world insights designed to help leaders build high-performing, ultra-motivated teams.

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