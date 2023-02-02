Living in the Grey Zone with Mary Lawless Lee

Mary Lawless Lee started Happily Grey, her fashion and lifestyle blog, while working as a critical care nurse. As the blog grew and attracted a large fan base, Lee transitioned to working in digital media full time.

Growing up in a tiny rural town, Lee thought a woman had to check certain boxes before she was 30: get married, get a house and have a baby. But then she realized life wasn’t black and white and instead started living life in the gray—jumping in and not waiting until everything is perfect.

This week, Lee and On Your Terms host Erin King discuss how to balance all the responsibilities of an entrepreneur and build, hire and grow a team that can complement your strengths. She also talks about her love-hate relationship with social media, including tips on how to use it more effectively. She has a 24-hour rule: If anything monumental happens in her life, with her kids or her business, she waits 24 hours until deciding whether or not to share it online.

Lee also speaks to the importance of self-care, and shares the various ways she does that, including caring for her plants and establishing Sunday night meetings with her spouse. Living in the gray, Lee has maintained balance and rests within healthy boundaries.

Learn more about Mary Lawless Lee at happilygrey.com/about/ and follow her on Instagram @marylawlesslee. Her book is called Happily Grey: Stories, Souvenirs, and Everyday Wonders from the Life In Between.

