From Musical Motions to Organic Lotions with Angela Jia Kim

The lights of the concert hall dim. The audience grows silent in anticipation. Angela Jia Kim, a talented concert pianist, sits in front of her piano and begins tickling the ivories like she usually does—until hives start to appear all over her body.

For a piano virtuoso, your hands are your life. After discovering that the cause of her outbreak was her skincare, Jia Kim began making organic Korean-inspired skincare in her home. She credits much of her inspiration to Korea’s innovative contributions to the skincare industry and Korean women’s pivotal role in its development.

The change from musical motions to lotions and potions was not intuitive, but Jia Kim knew she finally found her passion. In the following years, this “accidental entrepreneur” developed her own Korean-inspired skincare line, Savor Beauty, founded the New York luxury spa chain Savor Beauty + Spa, became a mother and authored the book Radical Radiance (12 Weeks of Self-Love Rituals). Her skincare line and luxury spas have been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue, Elle and Allure.

Jia Kim has developed three rules to live by: wash your face every night, nourish to flourish and go deep with what you love. When we invest in ourselves, we can dive fully into the things we love with full attention and dedication. Jia Kim and On Your Terms host Erin King also discuss self-care as a supporting tool to build confidence, systemized thoughtfulness, committing to actions with growth potential and giving without sacrificing your needs completely. As Jia Kim observes, “When you give, you never know what you’re going to get in return.”

Follow Angela Jia Kim on LinkedIn and Instagram, and sign up for her newsletter on her website. Follow Savor + Beauty Spa on Instagram and buy Jia Kim’s book, Radical Radiance (12 Weeks of Self-Love Rituals).

Want to support the On Your Terms podcast with Erin King? Rate it five stars on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, then share it with your friends! You can also stop by King’s website at https://erinking.com/ or follow her on Instagram at @mrs.erin.king.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!

**Opinions and claims made by a podcast guest are strictly those of the guest and do not represent the opinions or claims of SUCCESS Enterprises. No guest statements are a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen.