Designing a Purposeful Life with Teneshia Jackson Warner

Teneshia Jackson Warner was in a rut in her career and her life. One day, a professor teaching a class in her master’s program gave students an assignment: “Examine every major decision you’ve made up until now and the driving forces that led you to make those decisions.”

After some thought, Jackson Warner realized the driving force behind all the significant decisions she’d made in her life was earning potential. Growing up in a house where money was a sticking point, she knew her motivations made sense, but she wanted to thrive, not just survive. From that point forward, she resolved to design her life so that passion and purpose lead the way.

The results of that redesign have been astounding. Once she discovered her passion for marketing, Jackson Warner founded EGAMI Group, an award-winning, purpose-driven multicultural marketing firm serving some of today’s most successful companies. Now serving as EGAMI’s CEO, she has authored several books and has helped turn the firm into a thriving multimillion-dollar business.

In this episode of On Your Terms, Jackson Warner emphasizes to host Erin King the importance of permitting yourself to dream, saying, “You must give yourself space, time and permission to dream freely and imagine. You have to make that become a muscle.”

