Truck accidents can be life-altering events. The size and weight disparity between trucks and cars often result in catastrophic injuries and significant property damage. For those who have been involved in a truck accident, understanding both the legal and nonlegal issues you face is crucial. It’s important to be aware of a few key considerations following a truck accident, specifically the role a personal injury attorney can play in helping you, according to Arash Khorsandi, founder of injury law firm Arash Law.

The legal landscape

Khorsandi says truck accident cases differ from standard car accidents due to the complex regulations governing the trucking industry. Federal and state laws dictate everything from driver rest hours to truck maintenance standards.

The founder adds that a personal injury attorney experienced in truck accidents can help with navigating these complexities—investigating potential causes such as driver negligence, which could include distracted driving, speeding or driving under the influence. Other potential causes may fall under trucking company liability—where the company may be responsible for hiring unqualified drivers, pressuring drivers to violate rest regulations or failing to maintain vehicles properly. Or, it may be a matter of third-party liability, where, in some cases, a parts manufacturer or a company that loaded the cargo could be responsible for malfunctions or improper loading procedures.

While legal recourse is important, there are immediate steps Khorsandi suggests taking after a truck accident. He says to first seek medical attention. Your health is paramount, so be sure to get a thorough medical evaluation to document any injuries. Second, the founder recommends gathering evidence. If possible, take pictures of the accident scene, vehicle damage and any visible injuries. Note down any names and contact information of witnesses. Lastly, Khorsandi says to report the accident. File a police report and notify your insurance company as soon as possible.

Why hire a personal injury attorney?

According to Khorsandi, personal injury attorneys who specialize in truck accidents can be invaluable because they have experience and expertise in this area, understand the intricacies of truck accident law and can investigate your case thoroughly to identify all liable parties.

In addition, because of this expertise, a personal injury attorney can help level the playing field, given that trucking companies and their insurers tend to have significant resources at their disposal. Khorsandi says an attorney can represent your interests effectively and fight for fair compensation.

He adds that personal injury attorneys also have negotiation and litigation skills. They can help with negotiating a just settlement with the insurance company and, if necessary, take your case to court to secure proper compensation.

Khorsandi recommends looking for an attorney with a proven track record of successful truck accident cases. Schedule consultations with several attorneys to find someone you feel comfortable with who can clearly explain your legal options.

The aftermath of a truck accident can be overwhelming. By understanding the legal and nonlegal issues involved and by seeking the guidance of a qualified personal injury attorney, you can take steps toward recovery and ensure you receive fair compensation for your injuries.