With a broad horizon of careers spanning from advocating for women of color on live television to fueling communities with outstanding philanthropic work, these five powerful Latina changemakers know what it means to create change.

Learn more about how these trailblazing Latina changemakers are making a positive impact. And discover what they have to say about the power of representation.

Rhina Valentin

In the hustling and bustling city of New York, Rhina Valentin is a coveted member of the city’s entertainment scene. She thrives in a multifaceted career as a producer, writer, director, actress, comedian and dancer. Valentin’s dreams of being on-screen spawned from a young age when she had the opportunity to star in the film “Gloria” at 8 years old. However, as a young adult, she followed an untraditional career path. Valentin joined a trade school. She then worked as a travel consultant before pursuing her childhood aspiration of becoming an actress.

Now, as a top entertainer in New York City, Valentin has been featured on HBO’s “Betty la Flaca.” She is the host and creative producer of the popular “OPEN Friday” talk show on BronxNet TV. And she is also the founder and CEO of her production company La Reina Del Barrio Inc. As an activist and speaker, Valentin has been recognized by the Latin Impact Awards, the 25 Bronx Influential Women of 2015 Awards and more.

Valentin utilizes her presence on-screen to bring awareness to working-class women of color, mental health and women’s empowerment:

“My reflection on my representation is that I have come a long way, embracing the intersectionalities of my own identity! And while there may have been a time when I would consider myself self-made, navigating all the trials and tribulations that come with growth, progress and expansion, the truth is that where I am now could never have happened without my community. It is through serving them that I have found purpose, and that is where my joy resides as a human being. And, for me, joy is the true success in life!”

Karen Diaz Meaike, DSW

Karen Diaz Meaike, DSW is an entrepreneur, real estate agent, philanthropist and former social worker. Her passion to serve and provide a better future for people stemmed from a traumatic childhood domestic violence experience. After two decades working at the Department of Families and Children in Connecticut, she now prospers as a realtor. She executes her work with integrity and compassion while understanding the importance of a home. This is in addition to pursuing her creative love as a home stager.

Diaz also engages in philanthropic work as a board member of the Inspirame Latina Foundation, Kingswood Oxford School and the Aurora Women and Girls Foundation. As an entrepreneur and businesswoman, she was honored with the chance to open the first Blushington Inc. franchise. The diverse expansion of Diaz’s career has allowed her to open doors for herself and scale her success.

When it comes to her outlook on Latina representation, she says, “As a Latina leader, I strive to be a positive role model for not just women of color but all women. [And to] inspire them to break through barriers and reach their full potential. I also recognize the importance of showcasing the strength of Latina women in leadership roles, challenging stereotypes and expanding perceptions of what a leader looks like. Overall, my reflection on my representation is one of pride, determination and a deep sense of purpose in being a voice for my community.”

Leah Wise

Growing up on the border of Texas and Mexico in an impoverished neighborhood, Leah Wise battled imposter syndrome and self-doubt when envisioning her dreams. As a female changemaker, the Texas native is a lawyer, real estate investor, fashion entrepreneur and nonprofit founder. She specializes in plaintiff’s injuries. And, she has an excellent track record of securing millions for her clients. Wise is distinguished as one of the country’s top lawyers.

Wise participates in community engagement. She advocates for Latina-owned businesses through her co-founded social media segment, Latina Feature Friday. She also assembles mentorship programs for aspiring Latina entrepreneurs and lawyers. Her commitment to supporting education inspired her to found the Leah Wise Latina Student Hardship Fund. Her fund pledged $50,000 to support Latina law students facing financial challenges at St. Mary’s University School of Law.

She is also the owner of her clothing line CrashGal Couture, LLC. Wise’s history growing up in a low socioeconomic community taught her to look past her social standing and pursue versatile career choices. She presents herself as a role model for young Latina girls so they can be anything they wish to be.

“Growing up, I did not have a lot of Latina role models to look up to. [And] I didn’t know a single Latina, so I’m really proud that young women, especially young Latinas, can look at me and be like, ‘Oh, I can be a lawyer. I can be an entrepreneur. I can be involved in real estate. [And] I can do all these things that are traditionally seen as not only male dominated but white-male dominated.’ So, my personal reflection is one of pride, but also, I would like to see more minority women achieving more and following their dreams.” she says.

Jennifer Guzman

Jennifer Guzman was born and raised in the Dominican Republic. Growing up, she learned valuable lessons from her family. She learned that the importance of education, financial independence and resilience to succeed combined with hard work would take her far. After immigrating to the U.S. at the age of 8, Guzman’s identity, status and cultural affiliation were challenged coming from a lower-class background.

Now, as an accomplished businesswoman, educator, coach and mother, she surpassed expectations. Her company, Bright Tax Services Corp., works to bridge the gap in financial literacy for Latina women who experienced socioeconomic hardships. She also participates in financial education as a research coordinator at Columbia University. Her work extends to creating space for women like her as a board member of Inspirame Latina, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Additionally, she contributes as an author to Extraordinary Latinas Vol III: Shattering Barriers and Driving Change.

On creating change as a Latina, she says, “As a Latina in finance, sharing my journey and representing others is crucial because it reminds women that they are not alone in their struggles and triumphs. Seeing ourselves in others empowers us to overcome challenges, embrace our true worth and validate our experiences, showing that our voices and stories are essential to the collective narrative.”

Lisa Marino

As an adolescent, Lisa Marino left her unstable home to live on her own. She credits those tough years for helping her navigate the academic and professional demands at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University. Despite her initial doubts, she persevered. Marino became a first-generation graduate from these institutions with the help of her mentors—those who wanted to see her succeed as a Latina.

Marino then obtained her skills in tech M&A, digital media and e-commerce. She calls herself a quintessential entrepreneur, given her willingness to hustle and take risks. Marino is an expert three-time CEO in acquiring and revitalizing companies.

The first company she steered, RockYou, was a mom-focused social gaming and digital media company. Continuing her passion for creating space for parents, Marino then co-founded Mamas Uncut. Mamas Uncut is a collaborative safe space for mothers to reach out, offer support and create discussions.

Today, Marino is the CEO of The Dopple, an online subscription platform tailored to group gifting, forging a new direction in the gift registry market. “It’s both my honor and duty to pay it forward, as was done for me. The #MeToo movement showed me how much more there is for us to do as women—especially women of color—to support each other,” she says.

Photo by Alonzo Boldin/Courtesy of Rhina Valentin