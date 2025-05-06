Khatia Buniatishvili has garnered exceptional praise as a notable name in classical piano by delivering exhilarating and bold performances on prestigious stages around the world. Hailing from a French-Georgian musical family, she honed her skills from the age of 6 and ultimately debuted with the Tbilisi Chamber Orchestra, where she was recognized for her undeniable talent.

In her musical ventures, Buniatishvili has received numerous accolades and critical acclaim for her albums and has been lauded for her deep knowledge of piano and her profound technical mastery. Offstage, she participates in humanitarian work, acts as a Cartier ambassador and supports musical education worldwide.

I always start my day with…

a kiss to my daughter and a glass of water.

One thing I do every day is…

read a book.

My mantra is…

to find happiness in small nuances of life and in myself.

When it comes to being a musician, I wish more people knew that…

it took many hours of disciplined work during our childhood.

My biggest source of inspiration…

are gifted artists—writers, composers, actors, musicians—whom I’m grateful to and love.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

challenging sportive activities.

I handle negativity by…

destroying it with positivity.

One way I stay strong is by…

being confident and rejecting fears that are unnecessary.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I dance. Why not?

The most surprising thing about me is…

that I might not sleep at night to take care of my baby and perform a concert the next day, without anybody noticing.

I want people to know me for…

who I am and what my essence is.

In 10 years, I hope to…

see my daughter enjoy books as much as I enjoyed them at her age.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of Jean-Baptiste Mondino.