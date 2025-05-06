days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Personal Development

A Day in the Life of Classical Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili

BYRena Machani
UPDATED: April 1, 2025
PUBLISHED: May 6, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Khatia Buniatishvili playing a piano

Khatia Buniatishvili has garnered exceptional praise as a notable name in classical piano by delivering exhilarating and bold performances on prestigious stages around the world. Hailing from a French-Georgian musical family, she honed her skills from the age of 6 and ultimately debuted with the Tbilisi Chamber Orchestra, where she was recognized for her undeniable talent.

In her musical ventures, Buniatishvili has received numerous accolades and critical acclaim for her albums and has been lauded for her deep knowledge of piano and her profound technical mastery. Offstage, she participates in humanitarian work, acts as a Cartier ambassador and supports musical education worldwide.

I always start my day with…

a kiss to my daughter and a glass of water.

One thing I do every day is…

read a book.

My mantra is…

to find happiness in small nuances of life and in myself.

When it comes to being a musician, I wish more people knew that…

it took many hours of disciplined work during our childhood.

SUCCESS Magazine Subscription offer

My biggest source of inspiration…

are gifted artists—writers, composers, actors, musicians—whom I’m grateful to and love.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

challenging sportive activities.

I handle negativity by…

destroying it with positivity.

One way I stay strong is by…

being confident and rejecting fears that are unnecessary.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I dance. Why not?

The most surprising thing about me is…

that I might not sleep at night to take care of my baby and perform a concert the next day, without anybody noticing.

I want people to know me for…

who I am and what my essence is.

In 10 years, I hope to…

see my daughter enjoy books as much as I enjoyed them at her age.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe