Advocating for the Spotlight

Captivating audiences with her regal voice and remarkable performances, Mandy Gonzalez stands out in the Broadway theater scene. She shares her beginnings in the entertainment industry as well as how she built a thriving social media community.

Braving the first step

The Hamilton star was born to Jewish and Latin parents in California and later moved to New York City, taking a bold step to pursue a career in theater. Juggling multiple jobs and auditioning relentlessly, she landed a backup singer role for Bette Milder at just 19. Her first theater gig allowed her to tour across America and Canada. Post-tour, she used her savings to move to Brooklyn and secured a job at the Vineyard Theater off-Broadway.

“I didn’t have an agent. I didn’t have connections. I didn’t have anything. I just had a dream, and I had a belief in myself,” she says. “I had a headshot and a resume. And I had 18 bars of music and I went to every open call.”

Despite lacking an agent and industry connections, early exposure to a theater environment was instrumental in establishing Gonzalez in New York’s theater scene. It connected her to the community and led to milestone achievements. Her first production at Vineyard Theater, Eli’s Comin’, brought her critical acclaim—winning the Obie Award for her performance. As she gained traction, she ventured into Disney Theatrical shows, including a standby role in the musical Aida.

The turning point arrived when she starred in her first Broadway show at the age of 23, Dance of The Vampires. However, the monumental moment was cut short when her rendition was received negatively.

The leading lady’s challenges

One critic’s particular review in the New York Magazine was scathing, writing Gonzalez “fails in singing, acting and looks.” The harsh review deeply affected her, especially given her Mexican American background.

“The show ended up not doing well…and critically was totally panned…When a show doesn’t do well I think that a lot of times the actors can get blamed for those kinds of things…I remember looking at all the reviews and thinking I did get some nice mentions, but wanting to see really good things about myself,” she recalls. “This place that I…wanted to belong in…coming from where I come from, being Mexican American, not being… your typical leading lady. When he commented on my looks, I felt like he was taking that way—like I didn’t belong. And [that] I shouldn’t belong in this world that I loved.”

Initially, Gonzalez was appalled and crushed by the critic’s response. When the review was released, her peers approached her and questioned whether she would quit. However, it propelled her to work harder and prove that non-traditional performers had space on Broadway, too. The new reflection strengthened her resolve, and she was determined to take on roles that represent her heritage and challenge the modern characterization of a leading lady on Broadway.

Memorable roles and Broadway life

Throughout her career, the range of emotional roles Gonzalez played struck a chord in her personal experiences and enabled her to pursue characters that reflect her experiences and background, shining a spotlight on them.

In the play, In The Heights, she resonated deeply with the main character, a first-generation Latina girl’s decision to improve her life by attending college and living far from her hometown.

Starring in the famous musical Wicked, she took on the challenging and rewarding role of Elphaba, merging her persona to the character while doing justice to the iconic Broadway musical. She says, “I think that I learned a lot about myself and about how strong I am on stage and what I can bring.”

Her current role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard is one she’s delighted to participate in, tapping into the character’s fighter spirit, which is parallel to her own.

Additionally, Gonzalez maintains a rigorous routine to handle the demanding nature of Broadway shows. In preparation for a performance day, she starts her morning with her family first. After ensuring everyone is settled and off to school and work, she does a vocal warm-up and spends the day mentally preparing for the evening show. Before the evening show, she repeats another vocal warm-up, followed by a physical warm-up. Then, it’s time for costume fitting, hair and makeup. She performs every day night, except for Monday, when Broadway is closed.

Making room for community

Following her 25-year-old career, she offers inspiring advice for artists entering the theater and entertainment industry. She states the value of perseverance and rising after experiencing failure and criticism is fundamental to achieving goals.

“You can start on this journey and you think it’s going to one way, but it ends up taking you to someplace you could never even imagine. I think the most important thing is to start. [To] put yourself out there. To fall and to get back up…Don’t be afraid to try and go for your dream. It’s worth it.” she says.

Beyond her on-stage roles, Gonzalez is also the creator of #FearlessSquad, an online community supporting young people who feel excluded, lonely or out of place. The group’s slogan is: “I held your hand in mine, and together, we changed the world.” The community unites people, empowering them to celebrate each other’s successes. Today, #FearlessSquad has expanded to in-person events and gatherings.

Alongside her advocacy for POC, she pens middle-grade stories that focus on minority representation. “I remember constantly looking for books and for characters that looked like me or that had any kind of [the same] interests as me. And I didn’t find a lot of those books. So I decided that I would create those characters that looked like myself and looked like my friends. Because we all made it to the same place—to Broadway—but we all have such different backgrounds.” Incorporating her love of theater superstitions and traditions, she aims to provide readers with their own “Broadway adventure.”

Photo by Justin Patterson, courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez