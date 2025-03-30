My Way: Expert Principal Strategist Allie Fendrick on Effecting Organizational Change

This expert principal strategist is transforming the core of businesses—from culture to people—by introducing efficient and refined organizational change, communications and digital strategies. As a member of The Hush Collaborative, Fendrick lives as a freelance digital nomad and has collaborated with companies worldwide, such as Walmart, Target, Google, L’Oréal and Molson Coors. Her on-the-go lifestyle has deepened her understanding of diversity and inclusion and has improved her capacity to elevate and provide leaders with dynamic, people-centric solutions. She shares with us segments of her creativity and innovative approaches.

I always start my day with…

quietness. With all the noise in the world, I like to start my day with a little quiet time to reflect. It helps me feel grounded, at peace and ready to take on the day.

My mantra is…

“Wherever you go, there you are.” We often believe that changing our surroundings will make our problems disappear, but, in truth, the power to face our challenges lies within us. Real growth comes from embracing that inner strength, rather than relying on external sources as distractions, temporary fixes or perceived shortcuts to progress.

When it comes to change readiness, I wish more businesses knew that…

change requires people and people resist change. A lot of organizations are approaching big changes with top-down mandates instead of people-led solutions. This is the main reason—I believe—why 70% of change initiatives fail.

My biggest source of inspiration…

is travel. Few things broaden your perspective like immersing yourself in a completely different way of life. Experiencing new cultures, traditions and ways of thinking not only opens my mind but also challenges my assumptions, helping me see the world—and myself—from a fresh viewpoint.

One thing that’s difficult for me but that I enjoy is…

conflict. I know it sounds weird, but I find that I grow a lot when I tackle challenging situations involving others. Initially, I wasn’t taught how to handle conflict directly; instead, I tended to avoid it. However, I’ve learned that when I approach conflict effectively, it opens up more space for understanding and strengthens the connections I have with those around me.

I handle negativity by…

getting to the root of it because negativity often reveals something worth empathizing with. By understanding its source, I can learn from it and shift my perspective, transforming what once felt draining into an opportunity to understand something more deeply.

When I need a jolt of energy…

I go for a walk in nature. It’s easy for me to remember how alive (and small!) I am when I absorb the vast and vibrant world around me.

For The Hush Collaborative, I’m currently looking forward to…

being a part of the transformative movement around the evolution of how work works. We’re witnessing significant shifts in how people relate to their work and the expectations they have from organizations. More and more, individuals are demanding to be treated as human beings rather than mere employees. They seek workplaces that value their well-being, respect their personal lives and offer meaningful work experiences. I’m looking forward to helping to accelerate the evolution toward more empathetic and people-centered work environments.

The most surprising thing about me is…

how creative I am. Because I work in consulting and specialize in structural organization, people think I am purely analytical. But transformation work within organizations is incredibly creative as you have to imagine solutions that many people think are impossible.

I want people to know me for…

my empathy. I genuinely care about both being understood and understanding others. My goal is for people to feel that they were truly listened to and valued when they interacted with me. It’s important to me that my interactions leave a lasting impression of compassion and insight, making others feel acknowledged and respected. I aim to connect on a deeper level, ensuring that every person feels heard and understood.

In 10 years, I hope to…

have played a significant role in shaping a more people-centered work environment. Transforming how organizations treat and perceive their workforce is a formidable challenge, given that traditional systems have been entrenched since their inception. However, there’s a growing recognition that there is substantial room for improvement. While we still have a long journey ahead, we are witnessing meaningful shifts driven by both passionate employees and visionary leaders. These individuals understand that valuing and investing in people is not just a moral imperative but also a path to greater profitability. Their efforts are gradually changing the landscape, proving that prioritizing people can lead to more successful and sustainable organizations.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of Allie Fendrick.