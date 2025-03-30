Why Is It Important to Maintain A Healthy Work-Life Balance?

According to Randstad’s latest international report, Workmonitor 2025, work-life balance is deemed more important than pay (83% vs. 82%) for the first time in its 22-year history. To learn more about the importance of work-life balance and why so many are embracing this shift, we’ve examined its many benefits, including improved mental health and more fulfilling relationships, as well as the risks of neglecting it.

Read on for tips on achieving this sometimes elusive balance, knowing when it is off-kilter and getting back on track.

What Is A Healthy Work-Life Balance?

According to the Mental Health Foundation, signs of a good work-life balance include meeting work deadlines while still having time for friends and hobbies, being able to take care of your physical well-being and not ruminating on work once out of the office.

“A healthy work-life balance isn’t about rigidly splitting time between work and personal life—it’s about creating harmony between the two in a way that allows you to thrive, as a whole person…. ” says Jenna Milani, Ph.D., Senior People Insights Consultant at BetterUp. “At its core, work-life balance should enable rather than deplete, helping you feel energized, present and engaged in all aspects of life.”

Several factors can typically indicate whether you’ve struck a good balance between your personal and professional lives. These include the following:

You’re able to meet your work obligations without working overtime.

You’re getting enough sleep and eating well.

You have time for hobbies, socializing and relaxation.

You aren’t consumed with worry about work when you are at home.

You feel productive at work.

You use your vacation days and aren’t afraid to call in sick when unwell.

You utilize employee work-life benefits, like wellness and childcare stipends and flex scheduling.

Of course, work-life balance differs for individuals depending on their priorities and circumstances. Having a pet, child or elderly family member to look after will require your time and attention in different ways than if you don’t have these obligations.

Regardless of what it looks like for you, Simone Stolzoff, author of The Good Enough Job: What We Gain When We Don’t Put Work First, believes that achieving a healthy work-life balance requires cultivating our roles outside work, such as being a good parent, friend or community member. “[We need to remember that] we are all multi-faceted individuals, and… we need to invest in these different facets of who we are,” Stolzoff says.

7 Key Benefits Of Work-Life Balance

There are numerous advantages for balancing personal and professional life, from improved mental and physical health to enhanced relationships and career success. The following are seven key benefits of work-life balance.

Improved Mental Health And Reduced Stress

According to recent research, work-life balance leads to better mental health. Not only does it foster emotional resilience, but finding fulfillment outside of work means you also can keep a healthy perspective when things aren’t going well in the office.

Better Physical Health

People with a healthy work-life balance can better take care of themselves physically. They often have more time to exercise and prepare nutritious meals. Because more balance comes with reduced stress, it can also help cut down on stress-related ailments.

Those living a balanced life also often have more time to nurture their friendships. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with strong social connections are at lower risk for a variety of health problems.

Greater Productivity And Focus

Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of work-life balance is greater productivity. Well-rested employees can bring fresh perspectives and increased focus to their work.

Enhanced Personal Relationships And Fulfillment

A good work-life balance means you often have more fulfilling relationships because you have more time to devote to them. But it’s not only intimate partnerships that thrive when work and personal lives are balanced. People with strong friendships enjoy increased connection, fulfillment and well-being.

Increased Job Satisfaction And Career Longevity

Employees with a good work-life balance are adept at managing their time and, thus, are less likely to experience burnout, leading to enhanced career longevity.

Robust Communities

People with better work-life balance can also have more time to invest in their communities through activities such as volunteering. Being part of a more robust community creates a trickle-down effect, benefiting children and partners, too.

Increased Family Bonds

According to Stolzoff, one of the benefits of work-life balance is more robust families. The ability to take on caregiving and household tasks can also lead to happier marriages. And when life or work become stressful, having a strong family unit can provide powerful support.

The Risks Of Poor Work-Life Balance (And What to Do About It)

According to Milani, an unhealthy work-life balance doesn’t just lead to stress—it can erode the best parts of who you are. “Chronic overwork can lower creativity, trigger decision fatigue, and even impact memory and emotional resilience,” she says. “Over time, this can strain relationships, weaken health, and lead to a state of depletion that can be hard to bounce back from. Like a professional athlete, investing in recovery is essential for anyone to thrive in the long term.”

Luckily, key signs indicate when your work-life balance is suffering.

Mental And Physical Health Decline

If you notice your mental or physical health slipping, that’s a clear sign that you are stressed or overworked. “Be conscious when you [are] on or off the clock,” advises Stolzoff. “Modern work is leaky as we carry around [our] offices in our pockets…. Our work can expand like a gas to fill all our unoccupied space.”

He recommends becoming aware of when you sign in and out of work to clarify the boundaries between work and your personal life. Other strategies to combat mental and physical health issues include meditation or yoga.

Milani is an advocate for taking breaks. “Recent research has shown that pausing work throughout the day can improve well-being and productivity…. Even a 30-second ‘microbreak’ can improve concentration, reduce stress, increase engagement and improve satisfaction,” she says.

Burnout And Reduced Productivity

Feeling burned out is a sign that you need to set better work boundaries. According to Stolzoff, burnout is not just one size fits all. “There are actually three different types of burnout. [One is called] overextension, [which is] having too much on your plate. [The second is] depletion, [when you’re] not resting or recharging before going back on the clock…. [The third is] misalignment, [when there’s a] discrepancy between what you’re spending time doing and your values.”

Take the time to analyze your emotions and see which type of burnout you may be feeling.

Milani adds that “it is critical to be proactive and… not [wait] until [you’re] already burned out. Sustaining high performance and resilience through boundary-setting is critical to address challenges ahead.”

Here are some ways Milani suggests to protect against burnout and find more balance:

Build In Recovery Time : “Whether it’s a walk, journaling or coaching, small moments of inner work can reset your energy.”

: “Whether it’s a walk, journaling or coaching, small moments of inner work can reset your energy.” Re-evaluate Your Workload : “Sometimes, burnout isn’t about doing too much—it’s about doing the wrong things. Regular prioritization exercises and check-ins with your manager or coach can ensure your work is aligned with your strengths and values.”

: “Sometimes, burnout isn’t about doing too much—it’s about doing the wrong things. Regular prioritization exercises and check-ins with your manager or coach can ensure your work is aligned with your strengths and values.” Lean On Support Systems: Some employers offer access to coaching for support. “Having a thought partner can be a game-changer.”

Strained Relationships And Social Isolation

If you are feeling isolated, make efforts to connect with others. Ask an acquaintance to meet for lunch or a walk (particularly important if you work remotely). Try a new hobby, such as tennis or bridge. If your intimate relationships feel strained, block out time to spend with your loved ones, whether scheduling a date night or just watching a favorite television show together. If feelings of isolation persist, consider working with a therapist or counselor.

Find Your Balance

While work-life balance is critical for long-term well-being, it’s important to remember that it’s an ever-evolving process. “[Work-life balance] shifts depending on career stage, personal responsibilities and life’s unexpected curveballs,” says Milani. Luckily, many HR departments have developed programs to address employee well-being. Take advantage of them and know that if you feel off-balance, the steps described above can help you take care of yourself. As Milani adds, “The goal isn’t perfection; it’s sustainability.”

