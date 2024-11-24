How to Recover From Burnout And Rediscover Balance In Your Life

We’ve likely all been there. Overflowing inboxes at work, household chores piling up at home or overbooked social calendars can make you feel drained, overwhelmed and exhausted. Burnout affects so many of us. A survey by Indeed found burnout on the rise, with over half (52%) of respondents feeling symptoms. Similarly, a May 2024 Research Series found almost half (44%) of respondents suffered from burnout, while the 2023 Work in America Survey indicated 57% experienced negative impacts associated with burnout.

Burnout can affect anyone, as I experienced firsthand when balancing a remote job and a brand-new baby. I always found great pride in my work, but juggling daily responsibilities while changing diapers made me feel lost, overwhelmed and exhausted. Setting boundaries, sticking to them and practicing self-care helped me separate my job from my home life. As a result, I felt more energized and happy, and I rediscovered my passion for work.

There’s no doubt about it—dealing with burnout is challenging. The good news, though, is that it’s definitely not impossible to overcome. Here are a few tips to help you learn how to recover from burnout.

What Is Burnout?

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified burnout as an “occupational phenomenon.” WHO further states, “Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” It goes on to define three dimensions of burnout, characterized by “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy.”

While the World Health Organization continues to say burnout is strictly related to occupation, further studies prove the effects can go beyond the limited scope of work. It can affect new moms—like me—or, per the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, result from many other life events outside the workplace, such as injuries, social activities, personal habits and more.

Whether it’s high-pressure work environments or personal factors that trigger burnout, symptoms can leave you feeling overwhelmed and unable to cope with demands.

So, how do you know if you’re burnt out or just tired? Do you feel completely overwhelmed at work and in life in general? Are you mentally and physically exhausted, drained or detached? Recognizing these symptoms of burnout in the early stages is vital for burnout recovery.

Stages Of Burnout

Herbert Freudenberger initially identified 12 stages of burnout. However, a more modern five-stage model is now used. The current five stages of burnout include the honeymoon phase, the onset of stress, chronic stress, burnout and habitual burnout. According to registered clinical psychologist Paula Redmond, identifying your stage will help you learn how to prevent burnout from evolving further.



Redmond explains that burnout begins during the honeymoon period, when energy levels and enthusiasm are high, making you eager to please. You might work longer hours and take on new responsibilities to impress, but this isn’t realistic to maintain.

Burnout continues to grow with the onset of stress, which might make days feel more challenging. Anxiety or sleep disturbances can pop up, affecting your personal life. At this stage, it’s important to take a break, practice self-compassion and stress-management techniques and focus on a balanced lifestyle.

Chronic stress, burnout and habitual burnout are the stages that follow. Stress grows and burnout symptoms feel stronger and more frequent until burnout becomes so severe it can lead to long-term mental and physical health.

It’s important to remember that burnout is more than just feeling tired, even in the earlier stages. A weekend off won’t quite do the trick. If you feel burnt out, taking a break is essential to reduce stress, improve mood and prevent further stages of burnout. If symptoms are severe, reach out for support. Recovering depends on the person affected and their environment.

Symptoms develop differently and varying aspects of life impact the recovery process, which can take anywhere from days to years. For example, the longer you’ve had burnout, the longer it might take you to recover.

How to Overcome Burnout?

While there are many ways to recover from burnout and get back to enjoying work, consistently practicing self-care is vital. Self-care isn’t a one-size-fits-all trick and can mean different things to different people. For one person, it could be a better bedtime routine. Another person might want to limit screen time, cook wholesome meals at home or take a daily morning walk.

The most important thing to remember is that you can overcome burnout. Listen to your mind and body. Of course, personal and professional development are significant, but mental well-being should come first. This means taking time to relax, setting boundaries and giving your body the fuel it needs to thrive.

Relaxing

Relaxing is a logical first step in recovering from burnout. But, first, ask the question, “What relaxes you?” The answer is personal. What one person might find relaxing might not be the case for another. For example, do you feel your shoulders drop spending time in nature? Are you most at ease reading a book? Have you tried sleep meditation? Breathing exercises to lower blood pressure and mindfulness practices are known to evoke relaxation and help manage symptoms of burnout. Similarly, mindfulness apps like Headspace and Calm are helpful online tools to support mental health.

Everyone must find their definition of relaxation. Once you figure out what you love to do—whatever activity or non-activity fits your definition of relaxing—prioritize time to make sure you do it.

Psychologist Veronica West believes that recovering from burnout is like bringing a dead battery back to life—you must recharge on all fronts. “Don’t just schedule a time to relax—make it sacred. Think of it as your daily ‘do not disturb’ zone. Whether you’re soaking in a hot bath, binge-watching your favorite series, guilt-free, or napping like a pro, treat it like an appointment you can’t cancel. Remember, even your phone gets a ‘low battery’ warning. You deserve a recharge, too!”

Setting Boundaries

A boundary is defined as “something that indicates or fixes a limit or extent.” Setting boundaries establishes limits on acceptable and unacceptable behavior. Boundaries are also a form of self-care.

Setting boundaries, specifically in the age of the hustle culture, can be very rewarding. Long hours, often sacrificing personal needs to achieve professional success, can wreak havoc on mental health and lead to burnout. In fact, the Journal of Occupational Health found that “compared to a work week of 40 hours, the [risk] of work-related burnout doubled [after] 60 hours of work.”

Learning to set healthy boundaries in work environments and your personal life is crucial to protect your mental health. Understanding your priorities is critical in both circumstances. Whether you prioritize taking more breaks, not checking emails after hours or limiting screen time, boundaries protect you against burnout. It makes sense: putting limits on things in your life that bring stress and making time for things that bring you joy can create a better balance. After all, daily patterns can lead to burnout, but they can also lead you away from burnout.

West also believes in the importance of limits and believes that burnout thrives when boundaries are weak. She recommends “embracing the art of saying ‘no’—not aggressively but in a ‘my sanity comes first’ way.” But saying “no” can be difficult. People often worry about appearing rude when setting boundaries, but there are many ways to establish healthy ones. The solution might not always be easy, but it’s simple. Maintain a positive relationship by being honest, open, direct, transparent and respectful.

Nutrition

An equally important aspect of dealing with burnout is dedication to eating healthy. According to the American Society for Nutrition, improving nutrition can positively affect mental health, and our mental health can affect what and how we eat. This means that eating well can help your mental health, but it also means poor mental health can lead to poor nutritional decisions. Let’s face it: if you’re feeling stressed, you’ll likely gravitate toward sweet or savory comfort food like a chocolate chip cookie or a plate of pasta—not a banana.

However, food is fuel, and your daily donut might not give you the energy needed to tackle the day. A balanced diet with plenty of fruit, vegetables and whole foods nourishes your body, gives you energy and improves mood. One recent study focusing on Finnish municipality workers showed that “frequent consumption of healthy food items is associated with low levels of burnout symptoms.” Similarly, another study on physicians and health care workers showed that “increased fast food consumption is related to burnout, whereas self-reported healthy eating is protective.”

One fun nutrition fact related to burnout is related to serotonin, the brain chemical known for regulating mood, sleep, appetite and pain. According to Harvard Medical School, about 95% of serotonin is produced in your gastrointestinal tract. The hundred million nerve cells that line the gastrointestinal tract help digest food and guide emotions. And these neurons and the production of neurotransmitters, like serotonin, are influenced by the bacteria in your intestinal microbiome. So, what you eat affects your brain.

Wondering exactly how to recover from burnout with nutrition? In a nutshell, what you put in your body can positively affect your recovery. Learn how to stay hydrated and commit to a healthy-eating meal plan. Make simple food swaps a couple of times a week—such as buckwheat instead of white rice, dark chocolate instead of milk or beans instead of meat. There are so many opportunities for learning when it comes to nutrition. Whether you’re trying adaptogens or creating new recipes, have fun with food!

Identify Relaxation Techniques to Combat Burnout

So many of us experience burnout at one point or another. If you’re feeling burnt out, know that you’re not alone and full recovery is possible. You can learn how to overcome burnout through relaxation, setting better boundaries and improving nutrition. Identify symptoms early, practice self-care and communicate priorities with your support system.

Recovering from burnout can take time, but you can do it. Be kind to yourself, practice gratitude and have a little fun while taking the steps needed to rediscover the balance in your life. You might just emerge from burnout with a better understanding of your body, your limits and yourself.

