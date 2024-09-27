Setting Boundaries At Work: Empowering Your Professional Journey

We might face moments in our careers where our work-life balance gets overlooked or becomes difficult to maintain. Work emails trickle in after hours. Meetings run through lunch breaks. The lines between work and personal time blur, leaving us drained and lacking motivation. But setting boundaries at work can change that.

Learning to set boundaries at work protects our autonomy over our physical, mental, and emotional health. It can decrease the risk of burnout, reduce stress, boost creativity and contribute to a healthy workplace culture. When we establish clear limits, our work environment becomes a place of growth, innovation and fulfillment.

What Is A Boundary?

One way to think of boundaries is as lines or limits we set to protect our physical, emotional and mental well-being. In the workplace, healthy boundaries help us define how much of ourselves we are willing to give and in what ways. You decide how you’ll respond to a situation, how much time you will spend on certain tasks and how much of yourself you are willing to share with others.

The American Psychological Association defines a boundary as “a psychological demarcation that protects the integrity of an individual or group or that helps the person or group set realistic limits on participation in a relationship or activity.”

Jessica Sinclair, registered nurse and best-selling author of Network Like You Mean It, says, “Healthy boundaries can offer a sense of control over your emotional [space], physical space and time.”

In both of these definitions, it’s clear that boundaries help us manage our mental and physical capacities. This allows us to show up as healthy individuals and better employees.

Emotional Boundaries

Emotional boundaries protect your right to your thoughts and feelings. They ensure you’re accountable for them while not being responsible for others’ emotions. They instill a sense of emotional safety and develop appropriate sharing in relationships.

An emotional boundary might be deciding to keep information about your personal life to yourself. Or, another example may be prioritizing self-care to decrease work-related stress.

Mental Boundaries

Mental boundaries relate to your thoughts, ideas, opinions and values. They can help you protect and respect what matters most to you. They can also help protect your focus and intellectual energy at work.

Examples of mental boundaries at work might be avoiding office gossip or discussions that aren’t work-appropriate. Another example could be permitting yourself to not complete everything on your to-do list in one day.

Physical Boundaries

Physical boundaries safeguard your personal space, privacy and physical needs. They clearly define your control over how others interact with your body and surroundings.

An example of a physical boundary at work might be not allowing someone to invade your personal space. It could also mean creating a physical work environment that supports your work style.

Why Is It Important To Set Boundaries?

Setting boundaries at work protects our well-being, safeguarding us from experiencing burnout. It can allow you to flourish creatively and focus on tasks that align with your role. It can also help you avoid drops in performance due to distractions or non-essential requests.

The Society for Human Resource Management’s Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series surveyed 1,405 U.S. employees and found that 44% of respondents felt burnt out because of work. SHRM notes this high burnout rate makes it less likely for workers to go “above and beyond” and three times more likely that workers will actively search for a new role.” In other words, lack of boundaries can lead to burnout, and burnout can cause work performance to suffer.

Burnout Prevention

Setting boundaries at work can help with burnout prevention. How? It allows you to establish expectations, take on appropriate workloads and disconnect from work when needed.

Errol Olton, CEO and founder of Career Studios and TEDx Speaker, says that the consequence of not learning how to set boundaries at work puts us in “survival mode, trapped on a never-ending hamster wheel, constantly striving but never quite finding that sense of calm or satisfaction.”

“It’s all too common to physically sign out of work only to sign back in digitally during personal time,” he shares. “Whether it’s checking emails on the commute home, thinking about work at the dinner table or stressing about the latest project first thing in the morning.”

One study on work-life boundaries reveals some serious correlations to physical health. The mental toll of constantly being tuned into work can lead to health concerns including stress, sleep disturbances, poor nutrition and neglected self-care.

Improved Work-Life Balance

You draw a clear line between work and personal life by setting boundaries and defining balance. When you find a work-life balance that works for you, things change. You can fully focus on work during work hours and equally focus on personal rest and recovery when off the clock.

Sinclair shares that setting boundaries at work has many benefits that can improve work-life balance. They include:

Reduced stress

Increased self-control

Strengthened relationships (at home and work)

Improved focus

Better management of physical and mental health conditions

Enhanced Productivity

Additionally, employees can concentrate and allocate time more effectively when boundaries are established. Job satisfaction and productivity increase when you feel more in control of your workload and personal time.

Setting boundaries also communicates your values and non-negotiables to those you work with. In turn, this allows you to prioritize tasks that align with your goals and develop better collaboration with colleagues.

“Setting boundaries is comparable to personal guard rails—saying, ‘This is who I am, this is what I value, and this is what I won’t compromise,’” Olton adds. “When our boundaries are clear, not only do others understand how to treat us, but we also remind ourselves of our own worth.”

How To Set Boundaries At Work

Setting boundaries at work may feel overwhelming and uncomfortable. This is particularly true when you have to say no or push back against demands from colleagues or supervisors. It takes practice, but the practice pays off. When you prioritize your boundaries, you gain clarity on what matters most. You can make more informed decisions and focus your energy on tasks that align with your goals, values and interests.

“Setting and sticking to boundaries is crucial for keeping ourselves in a place where we’re not just getting by, but truly thriving,” Olton says. “I’ve come to see that ‘work-life balance’ isn’t about finding a perfect split between the two; it’s more about making intentional choices based on what’s most important at the moment.”

To start prioritizing your boundaries, identify your core responsibilities, assess your current workload and define non-negotiables. Then you can establish and communicate your boundaries clearly. Remember to review and adjust them as needed. The following practices can help you start setting boundaries in the workplace.

Communicate Consistently

Boundaries differ from person to person, but conveying your priorities clearly and consistently at work is key. It creates space for assertive and respectful exchanges while reducing misunderstandings.

“When we discuss and respect boundaries, we gain a deeper understanding of each other’s needs, strengths and working styles,” Olton says. “This doesn’t just make individuals feel valued and heard—it also strengthens the team as a whole. By knowing where everyone stands, we can navigate challenges more effectively, support one another better and create a work environment where everyone has the space to thrive.”

Consider some best practices for workplace communication when setting boundaries at work. Pick up the phone or schedule a face-to-face meeting if you’re concerned your messaging could be misinterpreted.

Set Limits

A big part of setting boundaries at work is setting limits for yourself. Making them specific can help. A limit could be not allowing email notifications on your personal phone to avoid late-night temptations to check your inbox. Or, it might be choosing not to work more than 40 hours per week to prioritize your personal life.

If you feel pressure to immediately respond to emails or Slack messages, you might realize you need to set communication boundaries. Have an open dialogue about what’s realistic and set an agreed-upon response time (for emails, it’s typically 24 hours).

If you’re struggling to manage your time due to frequent communication with coworkers, dedicate time blocks each day for focus work. Turn off all notifications during this time and alert your colleagues so they understand what to expect and know when it’s okay to reach out to you, again.

You might face resistance when implementing and setting boundaries at work. For example, a supervisor who thinks setting limits may have a negative impact on the team. If this happens, Olton suggests “looking at boundaries as a way to enhance, not hinder, team dynamics. Boundaries aren’t meant to be walls that separate us; they’re more like roads that guide how we interact and work together.”

Develop Assertiveness

We may inherently believe that saying “no” communicates something negative about our abilities. However, the opposite may be true. Saying no when appropriate is a critical leadership skill. It demonstrates that you’re an effective decision-maker who understands the need to prioritize your time.

“When someone of influence—like a project leader or senior colleague—“politely” requests a favor, it’s hard to say no, especially if you believe it might open doors for you in the future,” Olton says. “So, we take on the extra work, silently stress about it, and push through, all to avoid being seen as not up to the task.”

Here are a few phrases you can use to say no when setting boundaries at work:

I’m flattered that you thought of me for this task, but unfortunately, my plate is full today.

I can’t fit this project into my schedule right now. Can you keep me in mind for next time?

My schedule conflicts with the turnaround time, but I’m sure someone else would love the opportunity.

I always enjoy helping you, but I don’t have the capacity for any new work right now.

While I’m not the right fit for this, I’d be happy to help you think of someone else who is.

Speak Up

If someone crosses one of your boundaries, it’s time to speak up. But remember to pause and assess how you feel before addressing it. Doing so will help you confront the situation with clarity.

Reflect Before You Respond

Sinclair recommends to “take a few deep breaths in and out ([count] 1, 2, 3). It helps to clear the mind. Do it a few times … and write [down] how the situation made you feel. Let some time pass and speak to the person in a calm and safe environment. Review some of the key thoughts and feelings you wrote down and speak to them about it.”

Olton also suggests reflecting on what happened and its impact on you. “You don’t need to pinpoint the exact emotion right away,” he says. “General feelings like discomfort or feeling unappreciated are valid.”

Remember Your Values

From there, Olton recommends referring back to your values. “Understand your values and how you expect to be treated,” he says. “Knowing what you’re willing to tolerate helps you recognize when something crosses the line. Remember, allowing a boundary to be repeatedly crossed can take a toll on your self-esteem.”

Try Using The Situation-Behavior-Impact Model

When addressing the issue, Olton recommends the Situation-Behavior-Impact model. Describe the specific situation where the boundary was crossed. Then explain what you experienced, and share the impact of that behavior. “For example, you might say, ‘In yesterday’s meeting (situation), I noticed that you interrupted me multiple times while I was presenting (behavior). This made me feel undervalued and frustrated (impact),’” Olton says.

Respect Others’ Boundaries

Just like we expect our boundaries to be respected, we should also respect others’ boundaries. In an appropriate setting, ask colleagues and supervisors what boundaries they’d like upheld, and encourage others to ask the same of you. Doing this demonstrates respect and helps foster a positive working relationship. When mutual respect occurs among teams, psychologically safe work environments flourish.

Dr. Amy Edmondson, who codified the concept of team psychological safety, writes, “Team psychological safety involves but goes beyond interpersonal trust; it describes a team climate characterized by interpersonal trust and mutual respect in which people are comfortable being themselves.”

Respecting others’ boundaries is foundational to building interpersonal trust in the workplace. Doing so allows authenticity, collaboration, productivity and innovation to thrive.

Establish Personal Boundaries At Work: It’s Worth It

Setting boundaries at work is key to preventing burnout. It protects our health, increases job satisfaction and ensures a good work-life balance. Apply these tips on how to set boundaries at work, and if you don’t feel like you got it right the first time, keep practicing. Self-improvement and adaptive goal-setting are all part of continuous growth.

As Olton says, “Boundaries are always protecting and teaching. They protect our sense of self (values, identities and esteem) and teach others how to respect our space, time and energy.” No matter the limits you set, boundaries are tools that can help you thrive at work.

FAQs About Setting Boundaries At Work

What Are Some Barriers To Setting Boundaries At Work?

Barriers to setting personal boundaries at work vary from person to person. They often include fear of conflict, low self-esteem, underdeveloped communication skills, unrealistic expectations or people-pleasing tendencies. Other barriers may be unsupportive coworkers or supervisors who micromanage or don’t listen to individual needs.

What Do You Need To Determine When Setting Boundaries At Work?

When striving to set healthy boundaries, take stock of your priorities, values and goals. Understand why these matter to you, and gain clarity around what your non-negotiables are. Then, communicate the boundaries you set. Don’t be afraid to speak up and take space when voicing your needs and preferences.

What Is The Difference Between Setting Boundaries And Being Controlling?

Boundaries act as guard rails we set to communicate to others what we’re okay with and what we’re not. Being controlling, on the other hand, is making others do what you want them to do by mandating behaviors or actions. Boundaries aren’t selfish; being controlling is.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock