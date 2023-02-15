How to Fly Forward with Dr. Neeta Bhushan

Everyone goes through moments where they reflect on past experiences and think, ‘Well, that didn’t go as planned.” Dr. Neeta Bhushan thinks these moments can be magical and life changing. She’s a former cosmetic dentist turned bestselling author, international speaker and leadership coach.

This week, she talks with On Your Terms host Erin King about changing course, forgiving ourselves and dealing with grief and trauma. At 19, Bhushan became an orphan after both her parents died of cancer, and was left responsible for caring for her younger brother. She had previously lost her other brother when he was 12 years old. “I chose to keep going and overworking, overachieving and overdoing, because I wanted that validation,” she says.

It took her another decade to hit rock bottom. On New Year’s Eve in 2011, she left a toxic and abusive marriage. Sobbing in her dental office, she began to process all of the grief, pain and loss she had experienced. Afterward, she began a journey of unapologetic, unwavering self-love, and had to learn how to pick up the pieces and move forward.

Bhushan provides tools and strategies for working through difficult times. She also speaks of giving reverence to what’s happened, opening yourself up to small amounts of good stress and taking a moment to hold and give yourself an embrace.

Find out more about Dr. Neeta Bhushan at neetabhushan.com and follow her on Instagram at @neetabhushan. Her book is called That Sucked. Now What?: How to Embrace the Joy in Chaos and Find Magic in the Mess.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!