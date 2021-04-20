How Jonathan Kirkland Embraces Innovation

Who?

Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Marketing and Brand at BLK

Where?

Dallas, Texas

What?

Launched in 2017, BLK is the No. 1 dating app for Black singles. Under Kirkland’s leadership, the BLK app—which is part of The Match Group—has reached 4 million downloads. Prior to joining the team at BLK in 2020, Kirkland, 38, ran marketing for Chappy, the LGBTQ arm of Bumble, as well as brand partnerships at Grindr. We’d say he’s pretty tuned in to the world of online dating.

I’m motivated to keep going every day because…

it’s my responsibility and birthright to fulfill the dreams and efforts of my ancestors.

I enjoy working in the online dating world because…

it’s an industry that’s constantly evolving and innovating. Also, being single myself I have prime access to finding a match.

The most important component of successful relationships is…

clear communication and transparency.

The hardest part about being someone’s boss is…

understanding and managing the emotional side of your team so you can be supportive not only at work, but also in their lives as a whole.

My favorite place to travel is…

Barcelona, Spain.

I define success as…

setting goals and putting in the work necessary to achieve said goals.

The most influential mentor in my life has been…

a former boss from when I first began my career. He was hard on me, but as I got older, I understood why. He helped shape my mindset, transforming me from a 21-year-old young man fresh out of college into a true professional.

People would be surprised to learn I…

attempted a run for mayor of Los Angeles in 2016.

My go-to form of self-care is…

sleep!

Three words my friends and family would use to describe me are…

hilarious, honest and daring.

My all-time favorite song is…

“And I” by Ciara.

At the end of a long day, I unwind by…

making a stiff cocktail while I watch ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

In 10 years, I hope to…

be married with kids and living in the suburbs. I’ve been a single city boy most my life, so why not try out something new?



This article originally appeared in the May/June 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photos courtesy of Jonathan Kirkland