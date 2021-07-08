Getting to Know Al Madrigal

If you recognize Madrigal, you’re not alone—the comedian and actor is well-known for his stint as the “senior Latino correspondent” on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Madrigal, who turns 50 in July, not only delivers laughs—he’s also an entrepreneur. He joined forces with fellow comedian Bill Burr to co-found the All Things Comedy network, a media cooperative that allows professional comedians to connect directly with their fans. To date, ATC podcasts have grown to over 15 million listeners across more than 50 shows.

I’m motivated to keep going every day because…

I really love what I do and shockingly enough, that’s the key to everything.

I give back to my community by…

helping as many Latinos as possible find careers in the entertainment industry.

The biggest challenge I ever faced was…

going on stage for the first time as a standup comedian. It was a much bigger challenge in my head than it was in reality. That’s something I need to remind myself on a regular basis: Just do it. Jump in. It’s all going to be fine.

My favorite place to unwind is…

on a long walk in my neighborhood.

I define success as…

one’s ability to create the stress-free, abundant environment of their choosing. For me, that’s thriving as a creative businessperson and philanthropist while also being able to relax, eat and laugh in a luxurious outdoor space surrounded by family and friends.

My biggest mentor growing up was…

my mother. She started as a secretary making $6 an hour. She rose through the ranks of that same company and eventually purchased the business and quadrupled its size—all while raising three obnoxious boys.

People would be surprised to learn I…

love gardening.

My go-to feel-good movie is…

every Will Ferrell movie. He makes me laugh in everything he does.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by © Troy Conrad