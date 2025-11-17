Leadership is often discussed in the context of vision, decision-making and strategy. Business owners and executives look for new frameworks to optimize operations, scale companies and drive profitability. But there’s one leadership principle that entrepreneurs often overlook: presence.

Mark Young, an entrepreneur and business leader, has built his career not just on strategic growth but on the belief that true leadership isn’t about managing from the top—it’s about engaging at the ground level. Whether in business or in philanthropy, Young has seen firsthand how simply showing up and actively participating can impact teams, communities and long-term success.

“Swinging a shovel and a pickaxe side by side with Nicaraguans, helping dig their ditches too— there’s something so much deeper than the ditch,” Young says. “It’s them knowing that we left our comfort and our privilege to acknowledge them.”

Young believes that acknowledgment—the recognition of someone else’s work and challenges—is a universal leadership lesson that every entrepreneur can apply in their business.

Why Presence Can Be a Competitive Advantage in Business

Entrepreneurs typically spend ample time on actions such as optimizing systems and scaling businesses. Young’s conviction, however, is that the most valuable resource is human connection—both inside and outside of companies. He believes that many entrepreneurs forget the importance of that human connection.

Some studies suggest that employees who feel seen and valued are more engaged. Businesses that foster strong relationships with customers also create brand loyalty that can’t be replicated through automation.

“What happens to a person when they feel validated and seen by someone else who doesn’t have any selfish motive?” Young asks.

The answer, he deems, is that it can strengthen trust, build stronger teams and create a deeper sense of purpose within a company. He maintains that when leaders invest their time and attention, they create buy-in from their employees, customers and stakeholders that no amount of money or automation can replace.

Young’s stance is that entrepreneurs who understand this principle know that leadership isn’t about delegation alone— it’s about being involved enough to understand what people need, how they work and what truly motivates them.

The Myth of Transactional Generosity: Why Leadership Is More Than Just Writing a Check

When it comes to generosity—whether in business or philanthropy—Young holds to the idea that it goes beyond the financial aspect. Leaders might assume that writing a check for a cause or investing in employee perks is enough. But Young challenges this mindset.

“When it comes to topics about generosity, we often associate that with finances, right? Just mail the check, it will do them more good than you going over and helping dig a ditch,” he says. “And I’m like… I don’t know.”

The same applies to leadership in business. A CEO who never steps onto the production floor, never interacts with employees beyond emails, or only sees customers through spreadsheets could be missing the full picture of their own company.

True leadership—just like true generosity—is about engagement. It’s about taking the time to listen, participate and demonstrate what matters most.

When leaders actively engage with their teams, they can create company cultures that inspire people to go the extra mile, think creatively and care about the business.

How Entrepreneurs Can Apply This Leadership Principle in Business

For entrepreneurs looking to strengthen their leadership impact, Young offers three key takeaways that can be immediately applied:

1. Lead from Within, Not Above

Instead of simply setting goals and expecting execution, spend time directly engaging with teams.

Understand the day-to-day challenges that employees face and see firsthand how operations work at different levels.

2. Recognize the Value of Visibility

Customers, employees and partners want to feel seen and understood.

Regularly connect with teams, acknowledge individual contributions and engage with customers beyond automated systems.

3. Invest Time, Not Just Money

Writing a check for employee benefits is good, but showing up and participating in company culture is better.

Leaders who take the time to mentor employees, listen to challenges and offer real engagement can foster more loyalty and productivity than those who lead at a distance.

Final Thoughts: Redefining Leadership in 2025

As AI and automation continue to reshape business, the human element of leadership is still critical. Companies that rely solely on efficiency metrics and top-down management could struggle to retain employees, build trust and maintain long-term growth.

Leaders like Mark Young strive to show that true leadership isn’t about power—it’s about presence.

“Leadership isn’t about standing at the top and delegating—it’s about showing up, engaging, and making sure the people around you know you see them,” Young says.

For entrepreneurs, that might mean spending more time with customers, investing in employee development or simply making sure that leadership decisions aren’t made in a vacuum. Because at the end of the day, companies aren’t built by strategies alone—they’re built by the people who believe in them.