Every earner has a number. Below it, you feel like yourself. Above it, something in you gets twitchy—you slow your outreach, discount before anyone asks, sit on the invoice, find reasons the bigger client isn’t a fit. Then income drifts back down to the familiar range and the twitchy feeling goes away.

After three decades of coaching entrepreneurs, salespeople, and executives, I can tell you the pattern almost never looks like failure from the inside. It looks like reasonable decisions. That’s what makes an income ceiling so durable: It’s not a limit the market set. It’s a belief, enforced by behavior you don’t register as enforcement.

Find the Number That Feels Like Too Much

Here’s the fastest diagnostic I know. Write down what you earned last year. Now double it and read the new number as if it were your income. Notice the first sentence your mind produces.

For most people it isn’t “no.” It’s subtler: “People like me don’t make that.” “I’d have to become someone I don’t want to be.” “Who am I to charge that?” That sentence is the ceiling. Not your skills, not your market, not the economy—a sentence, running quietly, converting itself into schedule choices and pricing choices all year long.

The tool: carry the doubled number for a week. Each time you make a business decision, ask one question—“Is this the decision of someone who earns that number?” You’re not forcing action yet. You’re collecting evidence of where the sentence is steering.

Your Beliefs Decide What You Attempt

This isn’t motivational theater. It’s one of the most influential theories in psychology. In his 1977 paper in Psychological Review , Stanford psychologist Albert Bandura laid out the theory of self-efficacy: a person’s belief in their ability to execute a behavior is a major determinant of whether they attempt it at all, how much effort they invest, and how long they persist when it gets hard. People avoid situations they believe exceed their abilities—whether or not that belief is accurate.

Apply that to income and the mechanism snaps into focus. The bigger client you never pitched, the speaking fee you never quoted, the raise conversation you never scheduled—none of those were rejections. They were non-attempts. The market never got a vote because the belief filtered the opportunity out before it reached the market.

This is why pure effort rarely breaks a ceiling. Working harder inside the same belief just produces more attempts at the same level. The leverage is in what you’re willing to attempt, and Bandura’s work points to the honest way to shift it: mastery experiences. Small, real wins at the next level—one quote 20% higher, one pitch to a client a size up—rewrite the belief faster than any affirmation because they’re evidence.

Money Stress Taxes the Mind That Has to Earn More

There’s a second mechanism, and it’s measurable. In a 2013 study published in Science , researchers Anandi Mani, Sendhil Mullainathan, Eldar Shafir, and Jiaying Zhao reported evidence that financial strain itself consumes cognitive capacity. In lab experiments, lower-income mall shoppers who first thought through a hard financial scenario—a $1,500 car repair—performed significantly worse on reasoning tests than higher-income shoppers, while a $150 version produced no gap. In the field, 464 Indian sugarcane farmers scored markedly worse on a standard reasoning test, before harvest, when money was tight, than after harvest—4.35 versus 5.45 correct out of 10. The researchers estimated the overall effect at roughly 13 IQ points, comparable to losing a full night of sleep.

The lesson for earners at every level: a mind preoccupied with scarcity might have less capacity for exactly the thinking that raises income—strategy, negotiation, creative problem-solving. Panic-driven decisions aren’t just unpleasant; they can be cognitively expensive. If money fear makes you feel dumber in the room, that is not a character flaw. It’s bandwidth. Which means part of raising your ceiling is structural: build the three-month cash buffer, automate the bills, shrink the daily money noise—not because frugality is a virtue but because a quiet money-mind thinks better, and better thinking earns more. Feeling secure, it turns out, is its own project—one I took on in Why Earning More Doesn’t Make You Feel Financially Secure .

Raise the Ceiling Before the Income

The sequence most people run is backward: earn more first, then feel like a bigger earner. Here are the three moves I give clients to run it in the right order.

Reprice one thing this week. Not everything—one offer, one line item, one fee, raised to the number that makes you slightly uncomfortable. You’re buying a mastery experience, and you only need one to start. Change your reference group. Your sense of “normal income” is set by the 10 people you talk with most. Spend regular time—a mastermind, an industry group, one recurring lunch—with people for whom your ceiling is their floor. Watch how quickly “people like me don’t make that” loses its grip when you’re surrounded by people exactly like you who do. Rewrite one money story. Pick the setback you cite most often—the business that failed, the year you lost it all—and write down three capabilities you own now only because it happened. You’re not pretending it was good. You’re ending its career as evidence for the ceiling.

Go back to the doubled number from the beginning. The market didn’t flinch when you read it. Only the sentence did. Work on the sentence, and the number starts taking care of itself.

Featured image from Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock