In the custom luxury home industry, the pursuit of a polished look often takes center stage. Paragon Homes, however, tells a story of a different approach. According to the company, president Ed Venerable has spent over 30 years shaping high-end residential spaces, yet his business is defined by consistency, strategic execution, and strong project outcomes. Venerable shares that for him, success is reflected in the long-term performance and reputation of his company.

The start of Paragon Homes

The company states that Venerable launched Paragon Homes in 1992, shortly after graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Colorado. He had zero formal training in construction. “I was too dumb to know that I didn’t know anything,” he says.

Despite his lack of formal knowledge, he jumped straight into his venture without hesitation. He immersed himself in the business, learning the trade through real-life experience. His founding philosophy of never giving up became his blueprint for making every decision.

Focusing on results, relationships and trust

Venerable focused on delivering standout results and building long-term relationships with clients. The company strived to build homes designed to last, relying on strong construction practices and attention to detail.

The 2008 financial crisis tested Paragon’s business strategy and long-term commitments. The housing market collapsed, and over 50% of home builders went out of business. The company asserts that Paragon continued to complete and construct several major projects during this time.

Venerable made a decision to continue on the home building business. “I told my wife that ‘I’ll lose all my money, but I won’t give up my credit,’” he states. He stuck true to his word and spent the next five years renegotiating, restructuring and sticking to his commitments.

In the process, Venerable states that he lost half of his net worth, but he preserved what mattered most to him: the trust he had built in the industry. He asserts that it became a turning point for the business.

A commitment to delivering custom craftsmanship

Over the years, Paragon Homes strived to deliver meticulous attention to detail and luxurious home style. Paragon Homes has been seen in well-known magazines, such as Upscale Living and Architectural Digest.

Venerable believes that the actual value of a custom home isn’t its price or size, but that it’s hand-built. “One of the last hand-built things in the world today is a custom home. Alongside a handful of cars and watches, this is a very limited item,” he explains.

Even today, Venerable remains focused on craftsmanship and long-term customer satisfaction. He is also focused on value and homes that last.

Final thoughts: Venerable’s ‘never give up’ philosophy

Venerable operates with a straightforward message in mind: never give up. He shares his ongoing belief: even when it seems like all of the cards are stacked against you, it’s important to fight until it’s over. Venerable has remained consistent in his approach, even when it’s challenging.

Homes may be built from concrete, wood and glass, but the lasting impact of a builder comes from consistency, resilience and staying power. Venerable has spent decades refining his approach to withstand challenges and deliver the highest quality craftsmanship in luxury homes.

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