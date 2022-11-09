Bringing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into the Workplace with Dr. Tina Opie

It’s important to be an ally to marginalized groups, but it’s even better to be a co-conspirator. This week, researcher, consultant and author Tina Opie, Ph.D., joins On Your Terms host Erin King to talk about the real meaning of diversity, equity and inclusion and how they each play a role in the workplace. She also discusses why you should surface your assumptions about diversity and restructure your organization in a way that makes your full support for each and every employee evident.

Within companies, diversity without equity and inclusion can feel rather performative—fulfilling a social expectation rather than actually wanting to, or knowing why you should want to, do better. In order to create actual change within your company you have to be willing to have difficult conversations with others—and with yourself—about your motivations. Opie discusses the three steps to creating real change, the importance of developing trust in order to facilitate true conversation and the necessity of listening more than you talk when you’re in a position of power.

Read Tina Opie’s HBR article here: https://hbr.org/2022/09/dig-bridge-collectively-act

