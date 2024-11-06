7 Thoughtful Hostess Gifts That Will Get You Invited Back

The holiday season is a nonstop flurry of events, from family gatherings to dinner at the boss’s house. It’s always in good taste to arrive with a gift to show your appreciation for your host’s efforts and your gratitude for being invited to the occasion. Unless you’re giving a highly individualized gift to someone you know very well, it’s best to give a gift that’s both classic and timeless.

We’ve curated a versatile range of hostess gifts that can be given as thanks for a brunch, luncheon, dinner, holiday party or weekend stay. The best type of hostess gifts are small luxuries that are thoughtful and elegant, something your hosts may not think of buying for themselves, but are sure to love. Here’s our list of presents guaranteed to get you another invitation:

1. A dynamic duo to elevate the next meal

Photo from flamingoestate.com

The Tablemates is not your standard oil-and-vinegar set. The olives used to make the oil are grown on trees over 150 years old by a fourth-generation olive farmer. The balsamic vinegar is crafted in oak barrels using a recipe passed down for three generations. The items are delicious drizzled on salads, but you’ll earn bonus points for bringing a fresh baguette from a local bakery so your host can have a taste right away.

2. A coffee-themed countdown to Christmas

Photo from beanbox.com

If you’re attending Thanksgiving dinner, and you know your host loves a good cup of joe, put some literal pep in their step with the Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar. The handsome gift box hinges open to reveal an accordion-style fan showing 24 days of happy sipping. Each day from Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve, recipients can enjoy single-origin, small batch coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab in a variety of notes from fruity to chocolaty. Each day’s packet is 2 ounces of coffee, enough for a 24-ounce pour over.

3. A charcuterie board with a placement guide

Photo from sophistiphate.com

Charcuterie boards are a hit for good reason—they offer a visually appealing array of finger foods that suit a variety of tastes all in one place. This Meg Quinn Charcuterie Map Board takes the guesswork out of fashioning a great spread by providing an illustrated guide on food placement. Your host will enjoy plating fruits, cheeses, crackers and more on the 22- by-17 inch wooden board.

4. A dash of seasonal spices for the kitchen

Photo from uncommongoods.com

The holiday season evokes warm feelings of nostalgia via the aromas found in baked goods and seasonal fragrances. Bring that feeling home to your host with the Autumn Delights Spice Trio of gingerbread spice, apple pie spice and pumpkin spice. These fragrant spices are sure to evoke happy memories and create new ones when added to home-baked goods, sprinkled on lattes or incorporated into holiday dinner side dishes like sweet potatoes.

5. A tea towel that doubles as a sommelier

Photo from uncommongoods.com

Wine is a popular hostess gift, but you can make it more memorable by wrapping that bottle of vino in a Wine Pairing Tea Towel. Each towel features 68 types of wines paired with 56 foods in categories such as meat, poultry, seafood and herbs, for 3,808 possible pairings. You’ll get two towels in your order, one for red wine and one for white. Some fans of these tea towels even frame and hang them on the wall for easy reference.

6. A box of treats to indulge in after the party’s over

Photo from boxfox.com

Part of the joy of the holiday season is enjoying special goodies. The Sweets For All Gift Box from Box Fox contains a decadent variety of treats to satisfy every sweet tooth. You can indulge in an array of confections including chocolate bars, caramels, cold brew mocha hot fudge, chocolate covered cookie dough bites and more, all nestled into a keepsake box. This gift is big enough for an entire family to enjoy together and will delight with every bite.

7. A tin of hand creams for hard-working hands

Photo from lachatelainebeauty.com

Hosting can be hard on the hands, what with meal prep, cooking, cleaning and drying the dishes. Your hostess can rejuvenate her skin with this collection of Winter White Hand Creams made in France. Three hand creams, in scents of coconut milk, lychee bilberry and amber cashmere, come packaged in a pretty floral keepsake tin. They’re crafted with soothing organic shea butter, moisturizing argan oil and therapeutic vitamin E.

Photo from PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.com