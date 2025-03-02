Job Seekers Resort to Doing a Literal Song and Dance To Stand Out—Is This the New Norm?

A scroll of LinkedIn shows that traditional tactics used to apply to jobs just aren’t cutting it anymore. Instead, LinkedIn feeds have become a graveyard for dreams, where visitors watch in real time as people descend into despair, fearing they’ll never land a role. Crestfallen updates fill the networking site, in which unemployed people describe their fruitless and frustrating job search. Due to extended unemployment, many are being forced to reevaluate every aspect of their career and their life—moving back in with their parents because they can’t afford rent, having to sell their home, losing their COBRA benefits, and worst of all, losing hope.

With the goal of getting chosen for a role that has thousands of competing applicants who have the same qualifications, some job seekers are going way above and beyond just submitting their resume and taking several additional measures to stand out—like making music videos.

Sing for your supper…

This bleak job market has set the stage for people to literally sing for their proverbial supper. Career strategist Madelyn Machado posted on LinkedIn about her client who has “amazing” experience, writing, “there’s no reason he shouldn’t already have a job. But in today’s market, standing out is half the battle…. I told him we might need to take it up a notch.” Machado’s client responded with, “I could write a song.” Machado then discovered her client is “a legit musician with a whole studio.” She wrote, “Now, he’s writing a song about his corporate superpowers, and I’m helping him turn it into a music video.”

Continuing on this “note,” perhaps the accidental pioneer of the singing resume is Page Kemna, who six years ago wrote and sang a song about her attributes and qualifications while playing the keyboard in a nearly four-minute long YouTube video.

Kemna shares, “I realized my resume was being added to already never-ending stacks of resumes. Having a music background and nothing to lose, I thought why not take the risk and stand out from the traditional process? If at the end of the day no one took it seriously, it still made for a funny story!”

Taking risks to stand out

Entitled Hire Me!!, Kemna gives an animated performance filled with upbeat, rhyming lyrics that include, “I know this strategy might seem a bit bizarre, but what an opportunity to show someone who you are. If this doesn’t convince you that I will raise the bar, you’re missing out on your future business star.”

Kemna was happily surprised by the reaction to her video. She says, “…I took my own chance, and posted the resume song on LinkedIn for all to see… both as a parody, but also as a window into how tough the job search can be, and the lengths we must go to stand out as the right candidate! Immediately, it was like the tables had turned, and companies were asking for ME! One of those companies happened to be Zoom.”

Her video worked like a charm. Kemna says, “Apparently, a few leadership team members at Zoom saw it and loved it. One of their recruiters reached out to me personally and a couple weeks later, I had the job!” Kemna has been employed at the company for nearly seven years to date and is currently an Inside Sales Representative for Zoom.

You might not need voice lessons to stand out in today’s job market, but you DO need to toot your own horn

Unemployed people aren’t just imagining the current job market is brutal and confounding. Indeed’s 2025 US Jobs & Hiring Trends Report, notes, “For job seekers, landing a job today is likely noticeably more difficult and time-consuming.” Certified career coach Emily Worden shares, “I have been a career coach for eight years and I’ve never seen a market like this before. All the old tips and tricks that would nearly guarantee a job barely work anymore. There is no one-size-fits-all to landing a job in this market, and what works for one person might not work for another.”

But what about those who don’t want to put on a performance to get noticed? You might not need to grab a cane and top hat, but Worden says you should be willing to adopt a fresh approach to your job search, have a “fearlessness about putting yourself out there” and be willing to sing your own praises. She advises, “The job search is not about you; it’s about what you can do for them. 99% of job seekers approach the job search this way: ‘Hi, I’m Emily. Here’s my background.’ Instead, try: ‘Hi, I’m Emily. Here’s what you need and here’s how I’m going to help you get it.’”

Expert tips for setting yourself apart on your job search

Cover letter videos are effective

Writing a cover letter is a dreaded process for many, and there’s been much discourse about whether cover letters are even necessary or get read by the hiring entity. Worden advises putting a unique spin on submitting a cover letter. She says, “…one of the best ways to go above and beyond… make a cover letter video. I have done this with clients who are targeting their dream companies. They make a video that says, ‘Hey, here’s what you guys need and here’s how I can help you with it. And here’s how I’ve done it in the past. I’d love to join your team and contribute to your mission.’”

Rely on your humanity, not on a chatbot

Some job seekers are casting a wide net in their job hunt, and using ChatGPT as their wingman. This strategy might not land you a job. Robynn Storey, CEO and founder of Storeyline Resumes says, “Being very genuine is critical. Not using AI is important. I know everyone thought that AI was going to be a great tool for job seekers, but the opposite is turning out to be true. AI produces resumes and cover letters that all look and feel the same. Companies have very quickly created AI detectors to see who is sending AI generated resumes and cover letters, and those candidates are getting the boot from the application systems. It is better to write short, concise and heartfelt cover letters than creating AI ones.”

Additionally, Worden says the use of AI can be hindering people from success and convoluting job hunts. She notes, “The rise of AI means job seekers are using bots to update their resumes and mass apply to jobs, and companies are using AI to assist the hiring process. We’ve got bots talking to bots and the crucial human element is slipping away from the hiring process.”

Build a personal brand

Beyond clicking the submit button to send off your resume, Worden advises building a personal brand. She says, “Your personal brand should speak directly to your target employers’ pain points while providing value, solutions and illustrating your past accomplishments. Define your personal brand and share it on your resume, LinkedIn profile, cover letters, during job interviews and in networking situations.”

Your resume must speak volumes while also getting straight to the point

Your resume needs to cut through the noise and get noticed. Storey shares, “Your resume cannot be weak, irrelevant, outdated or trying to be ‘everything to everyone’ in this market. It must be incredibly focused on your end game. Pick a target/job title/level that you want to pursue and make sure all of the information on your resume, your accomplishments and experience is told in a way that supports that goal.”

Additional tactics to try beyond clicking “apply”

Applicants have more ways to set themselves apart beyond their digitally-submitted resume. Storey says, “…finding a common connection to someone you want to meet, getting introductions or recommendations are all tried and true. I have seen some LinkedIn and other social media posts go viral and that has helped to shine attention on a particular person, and sometimes, people will reach out and you will get a job that way. Those only tend to work if you are very genuine and positive in your post.”

In today’s competitive job market, you must be willing to step into the spotlight to highlight what makes you unique. These tips and tactics might give you the edge you need to land your next role.

Photo by Kyryk Ivan/shutterstock.com