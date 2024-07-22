Exploring the Value and Benefits of Company Retreats

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, companies constantly seek innovative ways to foster collaboration, boost employee morale and enhance productivity. Since some companies are fully remote in a post-pandemic era, it is even more essential to maintain the feeling of unity and cohesiveness. One approach that has been around for many years is to host a company off-site retreat. These retreats not only provide a break from the office, but also act as strategic tools that, when executed effectively, have a significant impact on the organization.

“They help with social bonding, creative and blue sky thinking and values alignment,” says Miranda Ji, executive vice president of sales and business development at Destination Greater Victoria.

So, let’s explore the multifaceted benefits of company retreats, some potential challenges and best practices for executing a successful offsite.

Strengthening team cohesion

“No one wants to hold hands and sing ‘Kumbaya,’ but when done well, team-building exercises help break down barriers between employees and create a sense of unity around a shared purpose,” says Tramelle D Jones, strategic success and workplace wellness coach at TDJ Consulting. “Creative and fun activities can improve working relationships and leave your team laughing about their experiences when they return to the office.”

These strengthened connections promote trust, generating a greater sense of camaraderie. This cohesion is critical for the smooth functioning of any team, as it enhances collective problem-solving capabilities and boosts overall productivity.

“Employees in general really enjoy off-sites and see it as a benefit to joining a company,” adds Taylor Warren, senior director of people at Ollie, a mission-driven pet nutrition company. “We believe employees are more engaged/satisfied and more likely to stay at the company longer because of them.”

Encouraging creative thinking

Being away from the usual work environment can stimulate creativity and innovative thinking through activities like brainstorming sessions and workshops. This change often leads to fresh ideas and novel solutions to business challenges, which is invaluable in industries driven by innovation.

“Our aim, as a fully remote agency, is to create an opportunity for relationship building, team-bonding, brand development, collaboration and communication finessing,” says Jess Fiaschetti, president of OutsidePR, a boutique public relations agency. “We value our employees’ input into the direction of the company, so a focus on company values and missions and our growth trajectory is prioritized through our retreats.”

Improving morale and motivation

Off-site retreats are a tangible way for companies to show appreciation for their employees’ hard work, boosting morale and motivation. By incorporating leisure activities, relaxation time and opportunities for personal development, these retreats rejuvenate employees, reduce burnout and increase job satisfaction. This approach fosters a more productive, engaged and loyal workforce across all levels, including leadership.

Ji highlights how a recent company retreat for their board members was viewed as an investment in a strong, engaged, well-functioning advisory team—crucial for destination stewardship and a thriving visitor economy. “It’s a great opportunity to take people out of their regular social and department groups so that they get to know others,” she adds.

Building a positive culture

Company culture plays a pivotal role in attracting and retaining talent. “Off-site retreats contribute to a positive company culture by clarifying each employee’s role in that culture and encouraging them to actively create the culture they want to work in,” says Jones. This immersive experience helps to strengthen alignment and can lead to a more cohesive and positive workplace environment… and “this buy-in can help retain and attract top talent.”

Fiaschetti recalls a situation where the “end of year recap” wasn’t rosy, but the team rallied behind the agency, offering support, business development ideas, new growth avenues and a troubleshoot-first mindset with immense positivity. “That’s uncommon, and we feel it is indicative of the amazing culture and connected team we have developed over the years,” she proudly states.

Challenges to address

While the benefits are substantial, there are also challenges that must be addressed to ensure the success of these events.

Cost and budgeting

Off-sites, particularly those involving travel, accommodation and professional facilitators, can be costly. It’s crucial for companies to meticulously plan and budget for these expenses to ensure they yield a strong return on investment. “Consider local venues, off-season bookings and internal facilitators to keep costs low,” suggests D Jones. “And most importantly, track outcomes and share success stories to ensure retreats don’t get bumped to the bottom of the budget next year.”

Warren notes that having a follow-up, such as a post-event survey, is beneficial as it captures successes and areas for improvement. “The feedback from our most recent company off-site was very positive, but we still had some important takeaways to implement for next time, like building more buffer/downtime into the agenda,” she adds.

As off-site retreats become commonplace, it is good to earmark a certain amount going into the fiscal year and work with accommodation partners for group sales. “Consider lower cost experiences such as camping, and focus on what’s truly important, getting people together, versus fancy dinners or high-cost experiences,” says Fiaschetti.

Inclusivity and accessibility

Any off-site retreat for employees should be applicable and accessible to all employees. This includes considering physical limitations, dietary restrictions or personal commitments that they may have. Planning activities that cater to diverse interests and abilities can help to create an inclusive experience for everyone.

Fiaschetti notes that since retreats are essentially for employees, crowdsourcing suggestions for locations and themes ensures buy-in from all. “On-site, we engage with an incredible career and work-life coach, Kathy Barnes, who helps design the exercises and activities, including small break-out groups, empowering each individual to have a voice and share ideas,” she notes. Having third-party involvement ensures neutrality, allows for a share of voice and empowers the whole team to be involved.

Work/leisure balance

While the benefits of company retreats include elements of relaxation and fun, it is important to balance work and leisure activities. The primary purpose of the retreat should not be overshadowed by excessive leisure time. Li suggests having phones off or away can help set the stage for a more engaged audience. “If needed, set up a few times in the day for a quick review of incoming communications,” she suggests. Additionally, carefully plan the agenda to include productive sessions and recreational activities for balance.

Li also stresses the value of hosting facilitated sessions, as they take the pressure off planning and managing. “Delegating facilitation to a third party helps to ensure that all participants can be focused on participating,” she suggests.

Success metrics

Evaluating the success of an off-site involves setting clear objectives and success metrics beforehand. This includes employee surveys, assessments of team dynamics and tracking implementation of plans developed during the retreat. Measuring these helps companies improve their approach to retreats and achieve set goals.

Warren shares a success story from their most recent annual kickoff. “We saw a significant decrease in our quarterly turnover rate, and our engagement scores increased compared to the previous year,” she says. “Overall, the team reported feeling more excited about the goals for the year and positive about the company following the off-site.”

Best practices for planning a successful off-site retreat

To maximize the benefits of company retreats and minimize challenges, companies should follow best practices in planning and execution.

Define clear objectives

Before planning any aspect of the retreat, it is essential to define objectives. Li recommends asking questions like: Is it to achieve team bonding? To surface out-of-the-box ideas? To support a culture of fun or inclusion? Whether the goals are to improve communication, develop strategic plans or boost morale, being clear guides the planning and ensures it is purposeful.

Choose the right location

The retreat location significantly impacts its success and should be conducive to both work and downtime. Key factors to consider are accessibility, amenities and the overall environment. An ideal location offers a mix of meeting spaces, recreational activities and relaxation opportunities. Also, consider staying true to the company’s core mission. “Since we’re an outdoor-focused company, an outdoor activity is a must. We’ve gone skiing, hiking, trail running and more,” says Fiaschetti.

Plan a balanced agenda

A well-balanced agenda is key to a successful retreat. It should include interactive work sessions, team-building activities and leisure time. Engaging work sessions encourage participation and collaboration, while leisure time allows employees to relax and recharge.

Warren shares her blueprint for having a successful off-site company retreat.

Make it personal by involving an internal team or task force in planning the off-site. This team is more likely to add unique touches that reflect the company culture, making the event more personalized and meaningful.

Make things as easy as possible because convenience is crucial; a lack of it is a common complaint.

Don’t overdo it. Cramming too much into the agenda can drain employees, especially in large groups, and create a logistical nightmare if things don’t go as planned.

Follow up and implementation

The work doesn’t end when the retreat is over. Following up on outcomes and ensuring the implementation of plans or initiatives developed during the retreat is crucial. This involves regular check-ins, progress updates and continued collaboration among team members. Maintaining momentum from the retreat ensures long-term benefits.

Company off-site retreats provide a unique opportunity to rally the troops and drive organizational success. Ultimately, investing in an off-site retreat is investing in the company’s most valuable asset—the people. Engaged, motivated employees aligned with company goals sets the stage for greater organizational success. Therefore, integrating off-site retreats into regular strategic planning and employee development efforts can be highly beneficial.

Photo courtesy MorrisZ/Shutterstock.com