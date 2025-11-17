Throughout the U.S., just about 2% of roofers are certified Master Elite Contractors by GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. This designation is only given to contractors who have been in the business for a certain number of years, have insurance and licensing where necessary and maintain a good Better Business Bureau rating. Only Master Elite Contractors are qualified to install products from GAF, including its Timberline Solar HDZ—the world’s first nailable solar shingle, launched in 2022.

As a proud GAF Master Elite Contractor, Arrow Roofing Services in Michigan is among the ranks of 2% of all roofers across the nation. The company, led by founder and CEO Trenton Wisecup, aims to install the best roofing systems for their clients while also reducing clients’ utility bills and increasing their cost savings.

One way Arrow Roofing Services does this is by offering installations of Timberline. Wisecup says the roofing solution is advanced technology that’s made “simple, stupid,” meaning he and his existing asphalt shingle installation crews can install it with only one minor change in the process.

Wisecup recalls seeing GAF debut its solar energy shingle at its annual Wealth Builder conference and recognizing how revolutionary it was. “Traditionally, a lot of solar companies lose out on solar projects because the roof needs to be replaced and the customer can’t get financing for both, or they don’t want to do it anymore because the roof is actually fine, they can get another five to ten years out of it,” the CEO adds.

According to Wisecup, offering the Timberline involves a solar sale, not a roof sale, but he has managed to bridge the gap between the two—allowing his clients to have the best of both worlds: a secure, curb-appealing roof that also saves on monthly energy bills through the use of renewable energy. “We’re the only storm restoration roofer in the state of Michigan that has it,” the CEO claims.

Now that Wisecup has partnered with Ryan Brunton, a professional who specializes in solar sales, the two are setting their sights on winning the Golden Door Award multiple times. This achievement is given to door-to-door sellers who reach a certain threshold in various categories by D2DCon on a yearly basis. “To win, you have to have 120 installs for solar, and for roofing, 2.5 million sales,” the CEO says.

Wisecup is up to the challenge, especially since he believes the discounts that come with installing these solar energy shingles along with a roofing project make this product so appealing to residential and commercial owners. According to the CEO, there is traditionally a 30% federal tax credit for solar system installations, so when this is combined with the usual insurance coverage for roofing, clients can experience significant cost savings.

The process is “simple, stupid,” as previously mentioned, which Wisecup sees as a priority with his clients. He adds that Arrow Roofing Services guarantees to take the stress out of any project, whether it’s restoring a roof damaged by a storm, filing a claim or installing GAF energy shingles.