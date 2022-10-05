Are You Working to Live? with Jen Gitomer

After climbing the corporate ladder and working excessively long days, author and sales strategy business coach Jen Gitomer decided she was done living to work. She chats with On Your Terms host Erin King about entrepreneurs’ tendency to flirt with burnout and how we can positively reframe our perspective around to-do lists to find more enjoyment in the everyday.

While entrepreneurs left the world of nine-to-five jobs to become their own boss, many push themselves so hard that they end up becoming their own worst boss. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. Gitomer discusses how entrepreneurs can design their businesses around themselves, how a good morning routine can set you up for success and how to use money to live in alignment with your values.

