In the fast-paced world of technology, Addie Girouard, a communications consultant, works with CEOs to navigate technological change and organizational communication. She positions herself as a translator between technical teams and C-suite executives—turning complex technical language into business value and corporate vision into actionable tech strategies.

From Girouard’s experience, it’s important to recognize the language differences between engineers, senior leaders and other team members to avoid misunderstandings that can lead to inefficiencies. She sees her skill set as particularly relevant in an era where technological advancements are rapid and widespread. The consultant has worked with numerous tech leaders to bridge the gap between their vision and their team’s execution, offering insights on digital transformation.

Her approach is embodied by her philosophy: ”Be brilliant and be brief.” Girouard focuses on delivering concise solutions using her specialty in auditing organizational communication, identifying barriers to innovation and developing strategies that align people, processes and technology.

Girouard’s work spans various industries—from oil & gas to pharmaceuticals to technology—with a focus on the human element of technological change. “The success of any new technology isn’t determined by its features, but by how well your people adopt it,” she says. According to Girouard, this people-first approach has yielded real business outcomes for her clients, such as an increase in tech adoption rates and a boost in productivity.

The consultant is a member of the InnerSource Commons Foundation, speaker at global conferences and attendee of notable events, such as the recent OSPOs for Good symposium at the United Nations headquarters, who contributes her insights on open source and InnerSource methodologies and how businesses can leverage technology to stay competitive. “Open source isn’t just about free software,” she explains. “It’s a mindset that drives innovation, attracts top talent and can revolutionize your entire organization.”

Girouard also addresses topics such as AI integration, cybersecurity awareness and talent retention. She helps organizations implement AI responsibly and effectively, cutting through the fear and hype. “AI won’t replace humans, but humans using AI will replace those who don’t,” she says.

Regarding cybersecurity, the consultant sees it as the responsibility of everyone, not just the IT team. In Girouard’s experience, most employees don’t understand their role in keeping data safe, which is why she helps companies increase their security awareness and reduce successful phishing attempts.

When it comes to talent retention, Girouard recognizes that the best tech talent is looking for more than just a paycheck. “They want purpose, growth, and innovation,” she adds. “I help create environments where top performers thrive.”

Girouard’s approach to tech communication and change management focuses on fostering inclusive environments, which she believes leads to more innovative products and stronger team performance. The consultant strives to break down silos and create synergy between departments, aligning people, processes and technology to drive her clients’ business forward.

As technology continues to evolve, organizations that can effectively manage the interplay of tech, communication and human factors may be better positioned to succeed. Girouard’s work aims to help companies—both startups and large corporations alike—navigate these challenges by embracing change, fostering innovation and creating environments where leaders and employees can adapt to technological disruption.

“Change is inevitable, but chaos is optional,” the consultant says. “I help organizations navigate technological shifts without losing productivity or burning out their teams.” For organizations looking to bridge the gap between technological potential and business reality, Girouard emphasizes that success lies not just in the technology itself, but also in how well it is communicated, adapted and leveraged to drive business outcomes.

Photo courtesy of Addie Girouard.