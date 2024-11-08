50 Reassuring Quotes For A Stressful Day

Hard days are a normal part of life, and we’ve all been there. When you’re feeling the pressure, with worries on your mind and anxiety in your heart, it can be hard to see through the blur. But you’ve got this. Sometimes all it takes is a gentle reminder—of what’s true and what matters and that this, too, shall pass. These reassuring quotes for a stressful day can give you that comfort and peace.

The right words can make a big difference on tough days, helping us bounce back. Reassurance on a stressful day can get you to tap into inner peace and feel more confident about the journey ahead.

While quotes for a bad day can make us feel better and prioritize what’s important, they have another benefit. Acknowledging the hard moments can help us discover our strength and make daily progress toward our goals. You can also use these phrases as encouraging words for a someone having bad day. If you’re looking for some comfort, encouragement, or a boost to make it through those stressful days, these quotes can help.

Quotes to Give You Reassurance On A Bad Day

Some days are anything but easy, but getting reassurance on a bad day can encourage us to look ahead. Sometimes we need reminders to be gentle with ourselves and give ourselves the same grace and compassion we’d give someone else. Sometimes reassurance comes in the form of fresh ideas and positive sayings, helping provide a new outlook on stressors in life. These are some of our favorite “bad day” quotes to support you when you need some encouragement.

“There are some things you learn best in calm, and some in storm.” ―Willa Cather, The Song of the Lark

“You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.” —Wayne Dyer

“Do not anticipate trouble or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight.” —Benjamin Franklin

“Stop a minute, right where you are. Relax your shoulders, shake your head and spine like a dog shaking off cold water. Tell that imperious voice in your head to be still.” —Barbara Kingsolver

“Life isn’t as serious as the mind makes it out to be.” —Eckhart Tolle

“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.” —Mother Teresa

“You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.” —Pema Chödrön

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.” —Charlie Chaplin

“Failure is the caterpillar. Success is the butterfly.” —Peta Kelly, Earth Is Hiring

“In the end, just three things matter: How well we have lived. How well we have loved. How well we have learned to let go.” —Jack Kornfield

“Lousy Day” Quotes to Help You Bounce Back

Some days don’t go as planned. It’s okay to acknowledge that a day didn’t go well, and just recognizing how you felt in those hard moments can help keep you from getting stuck. Looking at the downsides through a positive lens of growth is another way to move forward. These “lousy day” quotes can help you end the day with a desire to make tomorrow a new day.

“Every moment is a fresh beginning.” —T.S. Eliot

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. The best is yet to come.” —Zig Ziglar

“Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.” —Anne Frank

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” —A.A. Milne, Christopher Robin

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” —Ernest Hemingway

“Even in the growth mindset, failure can be a painful experience. But it doesn’t define you. It’s a problem to be faced, dealt with, and learned from.” ―Carol Dweck, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

“If you don’t try at anything you can’t fail… it takes backbone to lead the life you want.” —Richard Yates, Revolutionary Road

“… for a man that flies from his fear may find that he has only taken a short cut to meet it.” —J.R.R. Tolkien

Pain and suffering are always inevitable for a large intelligence and a deep heart. —Fyodor Dostoevsky, Crime and Punishment

Reassuring Quotes to Stay Hopeful After An Awful Day

When rough days don’t go as planned, remembering what’s important can make it easier to push forward. These are some of the best quotes for awful days that can help inspire hope. Get reassurance that everyone has bad days and the reminder that you will make it through the hard times.

“It is the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.” —Paulo Coehlo, The Alchemist

“Where there’s life there’s hope.” —J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

“You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress simultaneously.” —Sophia Bush

“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word ‘happy’ would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.” —Carl G. Jung

Some days are just bad days, that’s all. You have to experience sadness to know happiness, and I remind myself that not every day is going to be a good day, that’s just the way it is! —Dita Von Teese

Everyone goes through bad days, but that does not mean you should stop enjoying the good days. —S. Sreesanth

Everyone has their good and bad days. You just have to go with the flow and make the most of whatever comes your way. —Andrea Jeremiah

“In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” —Albert Camus

“If my life is going to mean anything, I have to live it myself.” —Rick Riordan, The Lightning Theif

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” —Maya Angelou

Sayings For A Terrible Day to Give You A New Perspective

“Sometimes in life, we need a few bad days in order to keep the good ones in perspective.” —Colleen Hoover, Maybe Someday

“The tempests of life can die down as though they had never been.” —F.M. Mayor, The Rector’s Daughter

“Be patient. Sometimes you have to go through the worst to get to the best. Give time some time.” —Karen Salmansohn

“I am not afraid of storms for I am learning how to sail my ship.” —Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

“Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% of how you react.” —Charles R. Swindoll

“It’s the will, not the skill.” —Jim Tunney

“Don’t plant your bad days. They grow into weeks. The weeks grow into months.” —Tom Waits, All the Bad Days

“It’s impossible to swim, bike and run for the best part of a day and not experience bad times.” —Chrissie Wellington, A Life Without Limits

There is no good day or bad day, only good or bad actions.” —Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words

“There’s always a way through every challenge. You need a heart full of commitment. A lens focused on positivity. And a willingness to travel unexplored paths. Faith forward. You’ll get there.” —Karen Salmansohn

“We are all ordinary. We are all boring. We are all spectacular. We are all shy. We are all bold. We are all heroes. We are all helpless. It just depends on the day.” —Brad Meltzer

Reassuring Words Can Be A Source Of Strength On Hard Days

There are terrible days, and then there are rough, horrible, lousy, awful days that feel impossible to get through. No matter which “hard” you’re faced with, these quotes can remind you of the hidden strength you have and supply you with a few powerful thoughts to make it through.

“We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward.” –Isabel Allende

“Greatness is not a function of circumstance. Greatness, it turns out, is largely a matter of conscious choice, and discipline.” —Jim Collins, Good to Great

“When you do something beautiful, and nobody noticed, do not be sad, for the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle, yet most of the audience still sleeps.” —John Lennon

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” —Oliver Goldsmith, The Citizens of the World

“Let nothing due to a cause outside yourself disturb your calm.” —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” –Robert H. Schuller

“You can become blind by seeing each day as a similar one. Each day is a different one, each day brings a miracle of its own. It’s just a matter of paying attention to this miracle.” –Paulo Coelho

“​​The bad days are more important than the good days. If you write or exercise or meditate or cook when you don’t feel like it, then you maintain the habit. And if you maintain the habit, then all you need is time.” —James Clear

“You will come across obstacles in life—fair and unfair. and you will discover, time and time again, that what matters most is not what these obstacles are, but how we see them, how we react to them, and whether we keep our composure.” —Ryan Holiday, Obstacle Is the Way

Good Quotes For Bad Days: Words to Offer Reassurance

While bad days can allow us to appreciate the good ones, it can be difficult to acknowledge the good in the moment. However, turning to some powerful words of wisdom can help make the hard days feel more manageable. Reassuring sayings for tough times can transform our thoughts, motivate us and help us discover our potential.

Don’t let the horrible days keep you down. You can regularly turn to these reassuring quotes for a stressful day when you want to get back on track. Let these wise words remind you that it won’t be this way forever. We all have a bad day now and then—and it’s okay. But we can turn tomorrow into a better one by tapping into our strengths and bouncing back from the challenges.

This article was updated November 2024.