12 Gift Ideas Under $50 For Everyone On Your List

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list is challenging, especially when it comes to coworkers, your child’s teacher or babysitter and other service professionals. So, to help you find the perfect holiday present for everyone on your list, we’ve gathered some of the best $50 gift ideas available this season. From tech and food surprises to beloved travel products and home goods, these $50 and under gifts will help you get your holiday shopping done so you can enjoy more of the holiday season with (slightly) less stress.

12 gift ideas that are $50 and less

1. JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speaker

$39.95 from Amazon

This small wireless speaker (just a half pound) has surprisingly good sound for such a small device. It’s an ultra-portable, IPX7 waterproof speaker with a carabiner clip, making it easy to attach to a beach bag, backpack or belt loop for on-the-go streaming. It offers wireless control from a tablet or smartphone, and with noise- and echo-canceling, you can use it as a speakerphone with your smartphone. It comes in multiple colors and has 10 hours of battery life, making it an excellent choice for the music lover in your life.

2. Original AeroPress Coffee Maker

$39.95 from AeroPress

Surprise your favorite coffee lover with a classic that lets them brew the perfect cup of coffee, no matter where they are—and that’s certainly worth more than this under-$50 gift idea! The Original AeroPress Coffee Maker is easily portable and allows users to brew their favorite java by combining the best of multiple brewing methods. Users can make pour-over coffee, cold brew, espresso and lattes in about 60 seconds. The filter mesh is small enough to use finely ground coffee, which helps remove acidity, bitterness and grit from the final cup. It’s lightweight, and you can easily take it to the office, on camping trips or to an Airbnb for a great cup of coffee anywhere.

3. Fitness Dice

$19 from Uncommon Goods

Fitness buffs or anyone looking for a new way to exercise can get a killer workout using these fitness dice and instruction booklet. Just roll the six dice targeting different body parts (core, legs, arms, etc.), and build a workout that doesn’t require weights or gym equipment, only your body. Then, roll the seventh die to determine the number of reps you’ll do for each movement. With thousands of potential combinations, these dice will be a great addition to a travel workout set or for the fitness enthusiast looking to shake things up.

4. Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle

$36 on Anthropologie.com

People searching for $50 gift ideas for coworkers should consider this fantastic candle from Anthropologie. The medium size (19-ounce.) has a 70-hour burn time and smells of tropical fruits, sugared citrus and mountain greens. These candles are hand-poured in the U.S., and the black, ivory or silver vessels are striking and elegant, perfect to add to an office or take home and enjoy all year. If an open flame isn’t a good idea, consider a reed diffuser in the same Volcano scent ($40) to fill a work or home office with a lovely aroma without the risk of a forgotten flame.

5. Houseplant Care Essentials Kit

$38 from Uncommon Goods

Plant lovers will adore this houseplant care kit. Made in Texas and encased in a recyclable gift box, your favorite plant parent will receive an 8-ounce bottle of Grow Concentrate solution, a 17-ounce bottle of Protect Spray, and a 14-ounce bag of Enrich Powder to help keep their indoor plants thriving. Whether your recipient has a green thumb or struggles to keep anything alive, they’ll appreciate the opportunity to care for their favorite leafy friends.

6. Travelrest Memory Foam Travel Pillow

$39.99 on Amazon

Neck pillows are a common sight on long flights, but finding a pillow that doesn’t leave a crick in your neck can be tricky. This memory foam travel pillow from Travelrest is less than $50, making it a great gift idea. It’s uniquely shaped to sit flat against the seat and keeps the wearer’s neck in the correct alignment, even if they nod off. The memory foam surrounds the whole neck, so there is no discomfort from leaning against a window or seat rest during long flights. The Travelrest Memory Foam Travel Pillow comes in blue or gray with earplugs and a stuff sack that allows it to compress to a quarter of its size and attach to a luggage handle for easy transport.

7. Pocket Tripod Universal Kit

$35 from Pocket Tripod

Photo courtesy of Pocket Tripod

The Pocket Tripod Universal Kit allows users to get the perfect shot, watch videos, read an e-book or scroll social media hands-free. It’s about the size of a credit card and designed to work with phones (or phone cases) up to ½ inch thick. Made of carbon fiber and engineered plastics, the Pocket Tripod comes in multiple colors and folds flat to live in your wallet when not used. It can be set up in horizontal and vertical positions and glides on circular rails, allowing your phone to stay at the angle you decide—no drooping or sagging.

8. Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cube Set

$44.95 on Amazon

Packing cubes are a must-have item for frequent travelers. Not only do they allow you to pack more in your suitcase, but they also keep you organized and help reduce wrinkles in your clothes. This three-piece set from Eagle Creek comes in multiple colors (we’re partial to the bright Sahara Yellow) and is made of poly ripstop fabric in extra small, small and medium sizes. The lightweight cubes are odor-blocking, help reduce smells and block moisture, so your clean clothes stay clean and separate from dirty items. Each cube has a handle and self-repairing zippers to make packing your essentials easier.

9. Verloop Twist Knit Touchscreen Gloves

$35 from Verloop

Gloves can be a great gift idea that’s less than $50 when you aren’t sure what to get someone. These bright and cheerful gloves from Verloop are designed to work with touch-screen devices, so the recipient can scroll or search without having to remove their gloves and freeze their fingers. The hypo-allergenic knits feature extra long cuffs to keep wrists warm and nano-metallic knit fingertips work with everyday touch screens. These gloves come in five fun color combinations (check out the Kelly Lilac) and will add some cheerfulness to dreary winter commutes.

10. Peppermint Bark Paws

$29.95 at Williams Sonoma

Chocolate lovers and pet parents everywhere will be delighted by this playful twist on classic peppermint bark. Traditional peppermint bark made of Guittard white chocolate is shaped into adorable paw prints and laced with crushed peppermint candy bits. Behind each paw is a Guittard dark chocolate and cocoa-infused crispy rice cluster for more crunchy, chocolatey goodness. Each tin has 21 clusters, making a great last-minute hostess gift or a special treat to share with family and friends. Just note that while the paws are absolutely fetching, they are only meant for people, not your furry friends.

11. Anker Magnetic Battery

$49.99 on Amazon

This wireless portable charger for charging iPhone 15 and other compatible devices is available in five colors and doubles as a stand with a USB-C port. The super-strong magnet attaches to the back of the phone, creating an efficient charge to keep electronics powered up and going strong. Unlike some other wireless chargers, Anker’s magnetic battery is only ½-inch thick and allows users to take calls or photos with the device still attached. The foldout kickstand enables users to prop their devices while charging to continue watching videos or taking calls without interruption.

12. Subscription to New York Times Cooking

$50 on nytimes.com

If you need a last-minute $50 gift idea for the food lover in your life, consider a gift subscription to New York Times Cooking. With unlimited access to the Cooking archives, curated recipes from the New York Times Cooking editors and a digital recipe box to save and organize dishes for later, foodies everywhere will find something to entice them. Unlike traditional cookbooks, users can access New York Times Cooking online, through an iOS or Android app and even via Apple Watch.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.com