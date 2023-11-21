As the end of the year approaches, now is the perfect time to reward your team for a job well done. With the rise of remote work (in 2023 alone, 12.7% of full-time employees are working from home), company gift-giving is going to look a little different. Instead of sending swag and boxes of chocolate, get creative with these 20 best gifts for people who work from home.

Gift ideas to upgrade the remote worker’s home office

There’s a certain science to setting up your home office, and a carefully curated setup can boost creativity and empower teams to do their best work.

1. Noise-canceling headphones

There are a lot of distractions that come with working from home, and for first-time remote workers, it can take some adjusting. For employees who are new to a remote setup, it can take time to find a harmonious balance between their work life and personal life, especially when both are housed under one roof. Noise-canceling headphones not only block out interruptions, they might even serve as a non-verbal cue that you’re entering or exiting “work mode.” Sony’s WH-1000XM5 is top of the line, with more affordable models also available.

Price: $329.99. Alternatively, Amazon offers several models under $100.

2. A great chair

Courtesy of Laura

Combining classic midcentury design with comfortable soft cushioning, Laura’s Lexi II Tall Back Padded Chair is a designer-quality chair at a more reasonable price point. Each chair is crafted with high-quality materials like a strengthened steel frame, durable aluminum base and vegan leather upholstery. Shipping is free, and customer support is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and via email seven days a week if you have questions about which chair is best for you.

Price: Starting at $350.

3. A leather desk mat

It’s not uncommon for companies to take everyday items—tracksuits, socks, coffee mugs and notebooks—slap on their logo and gift them to employees as swag. Sure, it’s a nice gesture, but most employees would much prefer a gift they can use in any job, not just this one. Most home office setups will have the essentials in place, so consider giving your team a luxury tech accessory to elevate the look and feel of their space. Harber London leather desk mats are high-quality and classic, featuring felt padding that adds support for any surface.

Price: $125, including shipping.

4. An office plant

The power of plants is real, and sprucing up your home office with greenery can be a real mood booster. Plants have been shown to boost productivity, improve air quality, relieve stress and even improve office acoustics by absorbing sound and bringing noise levels down. While plants can typically be challenging to send as gifts—delivery alone requires a certain amount of care—The Sill takes care of all the heavy lifting. If you order one of their live plants, they arrive in a nursery grow pot and a planter of your choice.

Price: Starting at $34.

5. Edge desk lamp

Courtesy of Lume Cube

The newest innovation by Lume Cube, a leader in modern portable lighting for creators and communicators, the Edge Desk Light is specifically designed to enhance your appearance on video calls and live broadcasts. The Edge offers a range of color temperature and brightness controls so you can find the perfect custom fit for your skin tone. Doubling as a task light, the sleek and multifunctional Edge brightens workspaces, maximizes productivity and doesn’t take up precious desk space if your home “office” is more like a corner of your bedroom.

Price: $103.99

Gifts ideas for the “work-from-anywhere” employees

At any remote company, there’s always that one employee who is in a different city every week. These remote worker gift ideas speak to their newfound sense of autonomy.

6. Priority Pass membership

One of the best parts of working remotely is the freedom to choose environments that power your best work. Assuming you have all the necessary cybersecurity protections in place, many remote-first companies are fully on board with their employees logging in from wherever. As the world’s largest independent airport lounge access program, Priority Pass members have access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 600 cities and 148 countries, regardless of which airline you’re flying and whether or not you’re in business or economy class.

Price: $99 and up. Their mid-tier offering, Standard Plus, has the best value for money; it includes 10 free visits and then $35 per visit after that. Keep an eye out for promo codes that knock off an extra 10 to 15%.

7. Airbnb gift card

The holidays can be a particularly expensive time to travel, even for remote workers who have more flexibility than most. People are traveling home to see their families or hoping to ring in the New Year somewhere warm. When it comes to gift cards, Airbnb is tough to top. The platform gives access to thousands of accommodations around the world and at any budget. Employees can also use the credits toward signing up for an immersive experience abroad or in their own backyard, from cooking classes to art walks.

Price: Starting at $25.

8. Portable laptop stand

If yours is a company that allows for remote work, chances are that you’ve already supplied your team with laptops and other tech essentials. Take things up a notch with a portable and lightweight laptop stand. The Roost V3 is one of the best options on the market, and for good reason. It’s compatible with all types of laptop models, features a folding design and has seven height settings to choose from, which improves posture and ergonomics.

Price: $89.95. For a more affordable option that has similar features, opt for the Nexstand K2 for $35.

Best gifts to promote wellness

Working from home means there’s not always a clear separation from your professional and personal life, which only means you need to be more proactive about building in time to unwind. These items will help with that.

9. A great yoga mat

Using performance shoe technology to develop its high-end, Earth-friendly yoga mat, Alerse Yoga Mats are designed with extra grip to ensure your mat stays in place so your at-home workouts flow without interruption—whether your downward dog is on carpet or slick floors. The company offers a 6 mm mat made of 60% recycled plastic and bio foam, as well as an 8 mm version comprised of Alerse’s thick, proprietary OmFoam, made of 75% recycled materials and 20% bio algae, which helps reduce the carbon footprint of your workout.

Price: Starting at $99 for the 6 mm mat and $125 for the 8 mm mat.

Courtesy of Therabody

10. Theragun

Whether you’re competing out on the court or stooped over a laptop all day, your muscles are going to need a little TLC. Enter Theragun, a high-intensity percussive massage device that targets muscle tissue to increase blood flow, dissolve lactic acid and provide tension relief. With five iterations of the device to choose from—including the Theragun PRO Plus, which has LED light therapy and vibration therapy—it’s easier than ever to customize a massage exactly to your needs, so you can get back to doing what you love without skipping a beat.

Price: Starting at $199 for the Theragun mini.

11. For women: The WorkRobe

Courtesy of WorkRobe

WorkRobe offers a line of soft yet corporate-approved robes. The Button-Down Robe is tailored and professional enough for a Zoom meeting but still cozy to ensure your ultimate comfort while working from the kitchen table. The brand balances what every WFH-er strives to achieve: business on top, comfort on the bottom.

Price: $79.

12. For men: MagicLinen

Linen no longer has to be reserved for special occasions, because MagicLinen’s comfortable hooded Waffle Linen Robe, made from a soft, lightweight linen-cotton blend, is meant for relaxing and unwinding. The puffy waffle weave elevates the robe with a unique look and texture. Plus, each MagicLinen item is made without using any harmful substances and chemicals and shipped in environmentally friendly packaging—so you’ll feel good about what you’re wearing.

Price: $119.

13. For everyone: Overland slippers

Courtesy of Overland

Sink your feet into the most comfortable slippers to take your work “commute” to the next level. Overland’s Classic Australian Merino Sheepskin Slippers ($119) are available in both men’s and women’s styles and an array of colors. Crafted by master artisans, these plush slippers come with a memory foam midsole for luxurious support and durability. And on the chilliest days, roll up the sides and transition to a high-top pair that looks cool while keeping you warm.

Price: Starting at $79.

Feel-good gifts for people who work from home

The holidays are one of the most anticipated times of the year and also among the more stressful. Help your team rest and reset with these feel-good remote work gift ideas.

14. Scented candles that tell a story

Scented candles can really warm up a workspace, in more ways than one. They also help create a work-life balance. For example, lemon, orange, cinnamon and peppermint scents are great for staying focused, while lavender supports a calm, non-work atmosphere. Harlem Candle Co. takes things a step further by sharing a story in every scent. Inspired by the richness of Harlem, candles go by the names of “Ellington,” “Holiday,” “Langston” and “Lady Day,” among other household names.

Price: Their candles are generally priced at $48, with some variance. Travel-sized candles sell for $17.

15. Coffee straight to your door

Working from home definitely has its perks, but it can also feel lonely at times. Many companies have implemented virtual coffee chats as an opportunity for remote workers to interact with colleagues they haven’t yet met in person. Given that these calls are usually optional, a lot of people skip them altogether. A monthly subscription to MistoBox gives employees extra motivation to join the calls. After taking a short quiz on their website, MistoBox matches subscribers with different coffee varieties every month.

Price: Monthly subscriptions start at $12.71, plus shipping.

Best gifts to spice up their lunch breaks

Their stomachs will thank you.

16. A great sauté pan

Working from home calls for more home-cooked meals and the tools to cook them right. Available in stunning jewel tones, Caraway’s Sauté Pan is incredibly versatile—it’s large enough to steam vegetables or cook up chili for the whole family. And its ceramic-coated interior makes cooking (and perhaps more importantly, cleaning) easier than ever.

Caraway’s entire line of cookware is designed with a mineral-based coating that won’t leach toxic materials into your food, and releases up to 60% less CO2 when produced compared to traditional nonstick coatings.

Price: Starting at $145 (lid included).

17. Rise Gardens personal garden

Courtesy of Rise Gardens

Eating healthy is proven to boost your brain. The Rise Gardens Personal Indoor Garden empowers you to grow your favorite herbs and vegetables from home all year round. Compact enough to sit on a shelf or countertop, the hydroponic garden is Wi-Fi-enabled and mobile app-controlled—all the care instructions, like when to add nutrients, water, etc., are guided by tech so everyone can have a green thumb. The Personal Garden comes with nutrients and eight seed pods of leafy greens and assorted herbs to get your custom garden started.

Price: $349.

18. A stovetop espresso maker

Courtesy of Garrett Wade

Garrett Wade’s Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker brews an authentic Italian espresso to get your workday started on the right side of the cuppa. The espresso maker is incredibly easy to operate: Simply pour in water and coffee grounds to the recommended levels, set a double walled Stainless Steel cup ($9.50) on the built-in platform, place over a medium flame, and in minutes a rich stream of delicious brew flows into your cup. Recommended for those who like to start the day feeling accomplished, and caffeinated.

Price: Starting at $49.

Because a polished home is a polished mind

Here are a few items to elevate the home so your remote workers minds are free to do their best work.

19. Egyptian cotton sheet set

For those whose bedroom is now their regular Zoom background, upgraded bedding may be the perfect gift that keeps on giving. Crafted in Portugal from 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, Parachute’s Percale Sheet Set is soft, lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for all sleepers—especially those who tend to run warm. Offered in a range of earth tones, these sheets will upgrade both your sleep and style.

Price: Starting at $139.

20. Levoit Air Purifier

Courtesy of Levoit

Always have a “clean” office with your own personal air purifier. Levoit’s Core 300S Smart Air Purifier encapsulates 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size, like fine dust, pollen and pet dander, and can be controlled via voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant™ through the VeSync app. The small, chic device packs a punch—it can purify the air in a 219-square-foot space up to five times an hour, and all with a built-in quiet mode so it won’t disturb your meetings.

Price: $149.99.

This article was originally published in 2021 and has been updated. Feature image by Freedomz/Shutterstock.com