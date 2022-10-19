Holiday Gifts Employees Will Love and Remember

Have you been searching for the best corporate gifts for employees this holiday season? In some ways, it’s very simple—every employee loves an Amazon gift card, iPhone accessories or extra time off during the holidays. No one turns down noise-reducing headphones, either!

But you want a unique holiday gift your staff will remember. Something anyone will love, but which says something about you, your gratitude to an individual or the team, and your commitment to the future. You want your company holiday gift to be something special.

Let’s look at some of the most exciting corporate gift ideas for 2022. You’ll be so personally gratified by any of them that the hardest part will be choosing!

Make company holiday gift cards unforgettable.

Gift cards make great holiday gifts for employees because anyone can use them. They’re also easy to choose, but it’s that same simplicity that leaves out a memorable, human touch.

Lovepop greeting cards provide your holiday gift-giving solution! These imaginative, artfully designed pop-up cards always bring a smile. In fact, unlike typical greeting cards, I’ve seen people keep these on the shelf for years to come. Holiday options include gift cards for Christmas, Hanukkah, Juneteenth, Independence Day and much more. Simply put your gift card in the Lovepop greeting card envelope, and you’ve turned a welcome but ordinary gift into something lasting and memorable!

Give a gift box with purpose.

Gift boxes provide a great way to say thank you to employees and clients over the holidays. But, as with gift cards, they often lack a certain warmth or personality.

Packed with Purpose gift boxes provide our favorite solution with beautifully packaged treats and novelties of all kinds. But this woman-owned business has another difference. Each delightful item has been provided by thoughtfully-chosen Impact Partners: businesses committed to small-batch production and social impact. This means that the treats included are not only delicious—and include vegan options—but are also unique and memorable. Plus, employees will know you care about sustainability and employment opportunities for under-resourced communities. You can even provide your very own corporate branding on each gift box.

Grow together with a bonsai kit.

Some of the best gifts for employees seem almost counterintuitive. For instance, giving them something more to do! And yet, nearly everyone enjoys the calm of a little gardening.

Bonsai tree kits have fast become a favorite in corporate gift-giving. People like growing things—it’s in our nature—but not everyone has the space or time for their own garden. Bonsai tree kits offer a solution that employees can enjoy at home or even at their desk.

We especially like Eastern Leaf for its wide selection of bonsai tree starter kits with everything your associate needs to easily get started. Plus, you can shop around for succulents, bamboos, lucky “money trees” and more. Corporate accounts are available, and you can even customize your gift with a company logo.

Home spa gift baskets are common, but yours won’t be.

Everyone loves pampering, and we love to take an evening now and then to pamper ourselves. Spa gift baskets are always welcome. But there’s always something in the back of our minds wondering: Just what is in that stuff?

Your gift recipients no longer need to worry about strange chemicals in their soaps or just exactly how that body oil got its delightful scent. With Castle Baths, you know that every product in their spa gift set is clean, green, chemical-free and handmade. Designed specifically for the women in your office, Castle Baths’ luxury spa gift baskets are beautifully assembled and never leave her wondering, What’s in there?

Give meal kits that are unique, delicious and fun.

Everyone loves a great meal during the holidays. But taking your staff out to dinner during the holidays makes less sense than it used to. Not only do employees have busy schedules to contend with, but many of your employees may not work at the same office—or even in the same city! Remote work has changed that dynamic forever. But you can still show gratitude to your employees during the holidays—or any occasion—with a great meal.

Takeout Kit awakens the adventurous traveler in every associate with delicious recipes from around the world. Gift boxes contain everything needed to create and enjoy international cuisine from Spain to Italy, Germany, India, Korea and beyond. Plus, no one will feel rushed to prepare their Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup or Italian Truffle Risotto because each yummy meal kit will last 2 months or more without preparation. Don’t miss Takeout Kit’s corporate gift program for delicious meal options.

Try coffee and tea samplers unlike others.

If you or your team manager works closely with employees, you already know your coffee drinkers from your tea enthusiasts. Let’s cover both.

For customized corporate gifts, we prefer Aspire Coffeeworks for your caffeine fiends—though decaf options are available, too. Aspire’s coffee is created by award-winning roasters while benefiting both children and adults with disabilities. Gifts start at $20 and eGift Cards are available for your coffee lovers.

For tea lovers, don’t miss Corporate Gift Tea and Coffee. WIth more than 50 tea varieties in bags or loose-leaf, their gift sets are sure to please even the most discerning tea lover.

Team members will love holiday chocolates with a difference.

In the same vein as coffee and tea, we come to chocolates. Who doesn’t love any and all of them? The tricky part is in making your corporate-gift holiday chocolates stand apart from others. You not only want them to be memorable, you want them to say something about you, your workspace and your company.

Seattle Chocolate believes every tasty gift should “add a little magic to your day,” and that includes chocolaty-good gift packages with ingredients sourced from small farmers in Peru and the Rainforest Alliance Certified farms in West Africa. This ensures quality and sustainability, but Seattle Chocolate goes strides further by supporting Girls Inc. in its pro-women mission with every purchase. So not only can you be sure that the ingredients are carefully selected and delicious, but that each delicious chocolate bite supports girls in being active and informed citizens. Check out their awesome corporate gift packages.

Every employee wants LEGOS… and we’re not playing!

Team members connect at the water cooler or coffee and kitchen stations. It’s not that everyone is dehydrated two or three times a day—it’s just that employees need to connect and take a little downtime. And where I saw very serious professionals connect most was at our community LEGO station. These little toys are fun! They’re creative! And they are exactly where your engineering, marketing and financial teams flesh out ideas both casually and creatively.

As part of a larger gift basket, affordable LEGO gift sets start under $10. They’re like a stocking stuffer: no one ever leaves them unopened until noon. No one can resist for long. They create a sense of community among your team members in as many ways as their simple design inspires creativity. Plus, LEGOS show your employees that you’re not always too serious for a little office fun. Just don’t be surprised to find even your most button-up staff members racing them down your hallway!