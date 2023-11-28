$10 Gift Ideas: Be a Hit With Budget-Friendly Holiday Presents

Choosing the best corporate gifts and thoughtful holiday presents for employees isn’t always easy. But if you’re a Secret Santa trying to find Christmas gifts for coworkers or need to get a small item for a white elephant gift exchange, you face additional challenges. You want to give a great gift that is also budget friendly. Here, we provide our top $10 gift ideas for friends, family and coworkers. Some cost even less!

Yet, each one is unique, memorable and makes an ideal holiday present. And with shipping made easy, you can even spread holiday cheer with gifts for those who work from home.

So put on the carols and dive into our affordable holiday gift list!

$10 gift ideas for self-care

$9.99 at Amazon

Handcrafted to provide the perfect sound for calm and healing, this brass singing bowl comes complete with a delightful cushion and wood striker.

$10 at Etsy

In the midst of holiday hustle and bustle, sometimes we just need a calm, relaxing shower to decompress. Add aromatherapy to the mix, and these steamers make an ideal Christmas gift.

$9.99 at Amazon

My 52-Week Gratitude Journal offers positive affirmations and mindfulness that last throughout the coming year.

$9.99 at Amazon

Burt’s Bees has a reputation for quality. This essential gift set upholds that level of excellence with all-natural skin care products including lip balm, body lotion and more.

$9.99 at Amazon

Give the gift of calm this holiday season with this affordable, yet thoughtful gift. You never knew that engaging your senses could lead to such relief of stress and anxiety.

$8.99 at Amazon

For the perfect white elephant gift, give the gift no one knew they even wanted…until they try it! These feel so calming and good; they’re almost addictive.

$5 at Etsy

Gift your associates with a stocking stuffer they’ll use throughout the winter season and beyond. Each lip balm protects the lips with a fun but delicious cocktail-flavored blend.

$10 gift ideas for foodies

$9.99 at Etsy

Everyone loves adding a touch of class, so why not during your morning coffee routine? These beautiful gifts are also great for stirring tea or serving condiments.

$5.18 at Amazon

While we’re on the topic of stirring your coffee, how about a spoon you can eat? These edible spoons add delicious chocolate to your recipient’s morning beverage.

$10 at Uncommon Goods

Add flavor year-round with this inventive and surprising yet practical holiday gift. These flavor-infusing wraps work just as well in the oven as the grill.

$9.99 at Amazon

Try one of the most delicious stocking stuffers around! Your associates will love spicing up their avocado toast, salads, breads and more with this crunchy, 100% natural blend.

$10 gift ideas for home or office

$1.25 each at Dollar Tree, $30 total for 24

These candles provide every one of your recipients a holiday glow and warming scent. At $1.25 per unit for 24, it makes a great, budget-friendly stocking stuffer for the entire office.

$9.99 at Amazon

We can hardly believe this gift is under $10. This beautiful growing kit is ideal for home or office and comes complete with four flower pots, seed packs and everything else a beginning gardener needs.

$9.95 at eBay

Gifting earbuds has become an office standard for a reason: Everyone can use them! These offer everything your office recipient could want at a price that will make any Secret Santa smile.

$1.25 each at Dollar Tree, $22.50 total for 18

Deliver inspiration this holiday season to everyone on your team with encouragement from the office desk to the nightstand.

$10 at Uncommon Goods

This budget-friendly holiday gift is great for everyone in the office as they watch their hopes, dreams and aspirations literally grow and bloom.

