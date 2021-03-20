5 Pick-Me-Up Tips to Boost Your Happiness

Where do you turn when you need a happiness pick-me-up?

1. Golf courses

They are a great distraction and require total focus on what’s in front of you and not what’s behind you.

—Alex Pomeroy, co-founder and partner of AGO Partners

2. Self-Care

Whether it’s a great facial, an endorphin-filled workout or a five-minute walking meditation, self-care helps me come back to center and briefly focus on self-love.

—Stephanie Biegel, chief strategy officer and founder at Key

3. Change of Scenery

A complete change of scenery is usually a good move when I want to turn things around and clear my mind. For me, gardening and just being outside in the sun exerting energy is a great happiness pick-me-up.

—Donald Albright, president and co-founder of Tenderfoot TV

4. Music

I have eclectic taste so it’s not genre-specific. I just listen to whatever I’m in the mood for at that particular moment and it always does the trick.

—Chiedza Dawn Ziyambe, founder of Miss Chii Lingerie

5. Family

One of my new favorite traditions is going for a walk around the neighborhood at lunchtime with my two kids. I get some much-needed fresh air and get lots of hugs and snuggles from my little ones.

—Ranu Coleman, CMO of Azazie and Blush Mark

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock