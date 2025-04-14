Addressing the Needs of Our Aging Population: Practical Ways to Support Seniors

Those from older generations have built society as it is today, yet they are considered one of the largest forgotten people groups in America. In fact, many residents in elderly care centers never have visitors.

While those of us in younger generations are striving to achieve our goals and fulfill our personal dreams while we’re still young, it’s easy to lose sight of those around us who may be more vulnerable and are facing their own challenges. Caring for elderly individuals is meaningful, but ensuring that they feel loved and supported is equally important. Beyond providing them with the basic necessities of care, taking time out of your busy schedule to understand their stories can make a world of difference in their lives.

Understanding depression among the elderly in care facilities

Research indicates a high prevalence of depression among older adults in care facilities. This is due to factors like social isolation, lack of communication, worsening physical function and susceptibility to diseases. These factors can often lead to negative thoughts and emotions and, ultimately, a decline in quality of life.

In these difficult times, even the smallest support can offer these individuals a beacon of hope and a reminder that someone cares.

To help those in older generations, we can do our part to demonstrate assistance in these simple but compassionate ways to show them that they aren’t alone or forgotten:

1. Volunteer at your local assisted living facility

Taking the first step to volunteering can be a daunting task, but breaking it down into simple steps can make it more approachable.

First, find your local assisted living facility through online directories, community centers, social media groups or word of mouth. Then, contact the volunteer coordinator so they can provide more information on available programs, requirements and opportunities. By taking these steps, you can begin your journey to becoming a volunteer at an assisted living facility and start making a positive impact on residents’ lives.

Some direct volunteer sources are available for Lighthouse Assisted Living, Unlimited Care Cottages and Sunrise Senior Living.

2. Donate to the National Council on Aging

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) was formed during the 1950s. Post World War II, a lack of health coverage and forced retirement left many elderly individuals behind, so this nonprofit organization was created to provide aid to these individuals. During the 2010s, the NCOA continued to enact change by advocating for the Affordable Care Act, protecting older adults with lower incomes and renewing funding for healthy aging programs.

As technology advances and the older adult population becomes more diverse than ever before, the NCOA continues to establish itself as a trusted source for online information and elderly care. By donating, you can improve the financial security and health of around 2.9 million elderly American citizens.

3. Help your elderly neighbors

According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report, around 3 in 10 adults who are 65 or older lived alone in 2022—which means it’s likely that you live near an elderly person who is living alone.

As their neighbor, you can start with a simple introduction, which can lead to occasional greetings that can really brighten their day. To take it a step further, you could offer to help with their yard work and other outdoor tasks, as older age comes with physical limitations that can make it harder for them to maintain their property.

Additional ways to connect could include making them a home-cooked meal or inviting them to your home, which provides you with an opportunity to form a closer relationship with them and hear about the wonderful experiences they’ve had.

4. Help the elderly people you know personally

Helping elderly strangers is an excellent way to support our seniors, but it can be more helpful to prioritize our family and those we know personally before extending our help to the broader community. We shouldn’t turn our backs on those who have been there for us throughout our lives or forget their sacrifices.

Instead, let’s show our gratitude through unconditional love by returning the support and care they have given us. This could be by prioritizing visiting them on holidays, regularly communicating with them (even across long distances), assisting them with daily activities, accompanying them to appointments, monitoring their health and more.

Contributing to the solution

Since seniors have already lived a significant portion of their lives, their health may not be in the best shape, and the people around them may not be the same people they’re used to seeing. Reaching out to them—or to anyone who may be facing challenges beyond their control—reflects the essence of human empathy and kindness.

You don’t have to find a large group of seniors in order to provide assistance for the older generation. Showing up for just one can make a profound difference in that person’s life.

Photo from Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com