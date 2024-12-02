The Winter Arc Explained: 5 Strategies for Personal Growth This Winter

A new trend has surfaced on TikTok called the “winter arc,” where people work on selected goals from October through January to prepare themselves for the upcoming year. This typically involves TikTokers motivating themselves to go to the gym more often while maintaining a healthy diet.

But the purpose of the winter arc is more than just getting in shape. It’s about bettering oneself. The lead up to winter shouldn’t be viewed as a time to wind down and wait for January to begin self-improvement. Instead, it should be a period for building a better version of yourself now, ensuring a strong launch when the new year arrives.

The winter arc emphasizes reflection and personal growth during the winter months. As blogger Zahra Khan wonderfully worded it, “It’s the season to put in the work while the world slows down. Whether it’s fitness, career goals, or personal development, the winter arc encourages people to buckle down and make the most of the time when social activities and distractions are at a minimum.”

Here are five things you can do to prepare for the new year and a new you during the winter arc:

1. Journal

Journaling can serve as a therapeutic outlet for processing daily experiences and emotions, while also being an effective tool for goal setting. Combining personal reflection with clear objectives can help you hold yourself accountable and stay focused on your aspirations. Whether you use journaling to explore your thoughts or to establish your goals, both practices can enrich your winter experience.

An oft-cited study from psychologist Gail Matthews at the Dominican University of California indicates that people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them than those who don’t. That’s because writing goals down increases accountability and commitment, particularly if you share them with a friend. Putting goals in writing puts you that much closer to achieving them in life.

2. Develop a new creative skill

As the days grow shorter and the weather gets colder, we’re compelled to spend more time indoors. Sometimes, this can get you down. But you can look at this indoor time as an ideal opportunity to develop a new creative skill like cooking, baking or crafting.

Australian online business school MCI Institute reports on a study conducted by the mental health and arts charity Arts and Minds, revealing that people who engaged in creative activities like painting and sculpture over a seven-year period experienced a 71% decrease in feelings of anxiety and a 73% fall in depression.

3. Reconnect with loved ones

The winter arc is a special time of year, with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas following each other closely. School, work and other responsibilities can often hinder our ability to spend time with those we cherish most. These holidays should serve as a reminder to foster these relationships so that when the new year arrives, they remain strong even in the absence of specific celebrations.

4. Exercise

Exercise is often the most emphasized winter arc goal on social media. In the winter months, you may not feel like going outside to work out. Not to worry: Working out at home or at a gym can be just as effective. This winter workout routine from Muscle & Fitness targets different muscle groups each day, six days a week.

5. Clean and declutter

Everyone is familiar with spring cleaning, but winter cleaning can be equally impactful. This winter cleaning checklist from This Old House features 24 chores, including cleaning air vents, dryer vents and carpets to remove dust and allergens trapped indoors; decluttering your garage; and swapping out seasonal clothes and gear. A clean and decluttered home is a great help in making you feel calm and rested before the hustle of the new year.

Photo by: Baranq/Shutterstock.com