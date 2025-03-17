55 Determination Quotes to Power Your Passion & Push You Further

Life isn’t a cakewalk; the path to success is often paved with challenges, setbacks and moments of doubt. However, under these conditions, the power of determination can push you through all the chaos of life to pursue your passion (and get things done).

No matter what the hurdles are on your journey, these inspirational determination quotes will light a fire within you to go beyond limits, chase your dreams and be successful. Browse through these determination quotes and let these words reignite your spirit. Get ready to achieve the extraordinary and keep moving forward.

Motivational Quotes About Determination

Determination is the key to achieving your dreams. No matter the difficulties, these motivational quotes about determination will motivate you to stay focused and unlock your full potential.

“Perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



“The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.” —Tommy Lasorda



“Success is the sum of small efforts – repeated day in and day out.” —Robert Collier



“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” —George Eliot



“Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” —Walt Whitman

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. Let us move forward with strong and active faith.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt



“The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” —Les Brown



“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it and the perseverance to follow it.” —Kalpana Chawla



“If you can’t, you must. If you must, you can.” —Anthony Robbins

Related: 40 Consistency Quotes to Help Kickstart Your Future

The Power Of Being Determined: Quotes to Inspire

With determination, we can turn any obstacle into an opportunity. Anything is possible with perseverance and relentless effort. Here are some hard work and determination quotes to help you stay determined and become unstoppable.

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” —Estée Lauder



“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination are omnipotent. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.” —Calvin Coolidge



“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” —Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the [one who’ll decide where to go…” —Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!



“An invincible determination can accomplish almost anything, and in this lies the great distinction between great men and little men.” —Thomas Fuller



“What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise” —Oscar Wilde, The Importance of Being Earnest



“Small, daily, seemingly insignificant optimizations—when done consistently over time—lead to stunning results.” —Robin Sharma



“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” —Robert Collier

Related: 30 Inspiring Quotes About Never Giving Up

Inspirational Phrases About Determination

Success isn’t achieved overnight. Let the following inspirational quotes about determination inspire you to push forward, stay persistent and turn your dreams into reality.

“Willpower, strength and determination will take you places.” —Julianna Pena



“Dreams can still come true; you need a great deal of energy and determination, and a little bit of luck.” —Stefano Gabbana



“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.” —Barack Obama



“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.” —Queen Elizabeth II



“Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently.” —Marie Forleo

“Going that one more round when you don’t think you can—that’s what makes all the difference in your life.” —Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, Rocky IV



“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” —Theodore Roosevelt



“It’s always too soon to quit!” —Norman Vincent Peale, Positive Thinking Every Day: An Inspiration For Each Day of the Year



“If I don’t succeed, I will try again and never stop trying. When I succeed, I will again explore new opportunities.” —Lailah Gifty Akita, Pearls of Wisdom: Great mind



“Make yourself necessary to somebody. Do not make life hard to any.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson



“Don’t limit your challenges; challenge your limits.” —Jerry Dunn

Self-Determination Quotes to Encourage Your Ambitions

Self-determination is the force that empowers you to shape your future, even when the path ahead seems uncertain. Regardless of the odds, these self-determination quotes will inspire you to take control of your journey and pursue your passion with clarity.

“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” —Stephen R. Covey, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People



“See great things happening in your life. Make a decision to become one with whatever you want.” —Bob Proctor



“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking and don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on.” —Steve Jobs



“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” —Muhammad Ali



“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” —Anatole France, Works of Anatole France

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” —Wayne Gretzky



“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” —Maya Angelou



“You either walk inside your story and own it or you stand outside your story and hustle for your worthiness.” —Brene Brown, Rising Strong: The Reckoning. The Rumble. The Revolution.

Short Sayings About Focus & Determination From SUCCESS®

Determination and focus are the keys to success. They are driving forces that can empower you to stay committed, overcome hurdles and reach your goals. To help you on your journey, we’ve created a few short quotes about focus and determination to help you keep going forward. The sayings below are originally written by SUCCESS® contributors.

“Determination opens the path to success.”



“Always focus on the goal, not the hurdles.”



“Stay focused and determined, and victory will follow.”



“Focus on your goals, and let go of the rest.”



“Stay determined, stay unbeatable.”

“Focus is silent; success makes noise.”



“Focus and determination turn effort into achievement.”



“Determination and clear focus can turn dreams into reality.”



“Focused minds and determined hearts move mountains.”



“Determination and focus can unlock endless possibilities.”

Positive Quotes About Bravery and Determination

Bravery and determination are key factors for transforming challenges into opportunities. In this section, you’ll find quotes about bravery and determination to inspire you to keep a positive mindset and exceed your limits in order to succeed.

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” —Louisa May Alcott, Little Women



“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” —Maya Angelou



“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’” —Mary Anne Radmacher



“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face.” —Eleanor Roosevelt, You Learn by Living: Eleven Keys for a More Fulfilling Life

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” —Christian D. Larson, Your Forces And How To Use Them



“There is no such thing as a hopeless situation. Every single circumstance of your life can change!” —Rhonda Byrne, The Secret



“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” —Og Mandino, The Greatest Salesman In The World



“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” —J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone



“The brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all.” —Richard Branson

Transform Your Passion Into Achievement With Determination

Life isn’t easy. The inspiration found in some of these determined quotes could provide the push you need to get through the challenges of everyday life. And if you’re looking for motivation to keep you going through tough times? These determination quotes can serve as a reminder that success is based on resilience, persistence and an unwavering focus. Let these uplifting, timeless words inspire you to keep going through all boundaries to accomplish your goals.