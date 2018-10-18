3 Ways Successful People Put Their Health First

I recognize that I need to be at my best physically in order to perform at the level our guests deserve and our projects require. Sometimes that will mean 18-plus hour days that I need to remain positive and able to think quickly on my feet throughout (even when tired or stressed). Like a marathon runner, I train myself to endure what I need to.

—Kevin Lillis, founding partner and CEO of Hospitality Alliance

I strive to eat healthy daily with little to no bread and sugar. Living a healthy lifestyle can be challenging as a time-crunched CEO that travels frequently, but the reality is that you need to prioritize your health or else you risk running out of energy to move your business forward.

—Lori Torres, founder and CEO of Parcel Pending

My former boss was the Mayor of Washington, D.C. and he managed to squeeze in running or biking every day. I learned from him that you can always fit exercising into your schedule. I also prioritize doctor appointments and when there, advocate for myself and ask a lot of questions.

—Ximena Hartsock, co-founder and president of Phone2Action

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

