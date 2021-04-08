3 Rewarding Aspects of Entrepreneurship

What is the most rewarding part about being an entrepreneur?

1. A Good Work-Life Balance

I love having the freedom to set my own schedule and be with my family. After the premature birth of my son, family became my No. 1 priority. Entrepreneurship allows me to leverage my skills while also being a present and loving mother and wife.

—Amber Anderson, founder of Tote and Pears

2. Having Freedom

The freedom to carve your own path, conceive and develop better solutions, and solve difficult problems in the best way possible without the baggage of old and established ways of doing things.

—Nancy Ramamurthi, CEO and co-founder of Proper

3. The Ability to Be Creative

Entrepreneurship is an incredibly creative process. I can’t paint, draw or write music—coming up with new ideas is my creative outlet. Rallying a team of like-minded people to build something valuable from scratch and seeing the results is truly rewarding.

—Joseph Ansanelli, CEO of Gladly

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

