When we think of strength, physical strength is often the first thing that comes to mind. But there is so much more to it than that. When we are at our strongest, we are mentally strong—we are brave, we are resilient and we persevere.

Life is filled with highs and lows, valleys and peaks that will test your resilience and push you to overcome challenges. Tap into your inner strength to navigate these adversities, push through life’s ups and downs and emerge stronger on the other side of them. Embrace the powerful lessons along the way—and remember that even the strongest people get knocked down and must determine how to get back up.

Inspirational quotes about staying strong can encourage us in hard times, bring courage, and help us embrace positivity. Nurture your will to keep climbing, no matter how steep the climb, with these 50 motivational quotes about strength.

Inspirational Quotes About Strength

“Nothing is so strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength.” —Francis de Sales

“And one has to understand that braveness is not the absence of fear but rather the strength to keep on going forward despite the fear.” —Paulo Coelho

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” —Khalil Gibran

“Do not judge me by my successes—judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” —Nelson Mandela

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” —Ernest Hemingway

“I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow brave by reflection. ’Tis the business of little minds to shrink, but he whose heart is firm, and whose conscience approves his conduct, will pursue his principles unto death.” —Thomas Paine

“We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward.” —Isabel Allende

“Great leaders are not defined by the absence of weakness, but rather by the presence of clear strengths.” —John H. Zenger

“Make up your mind that no matter what comes your way, no matter how difficult, no matter how unfair, you will do more than simply survive. You will thrive in spite of it.” —Joel Osteen

“I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” —Audrey Hepburn

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” —Christopher Reeve

Related: 4 Characteristics of People Who Are Mentally Tough

Short Quotes About Strength To Inspire Courage

“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” —Friedrich Nietzsche

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“It doesn’t take a lot of strength to hang on—it takes a lot of strength to let go.” —J.C. Watts

“What makes you different or weird—that’s your strength.” —Meryl Streep

“A brave man acknowledges the strength of others.” —Veronica Roth

“I like criticism. It makes you strong.” —LeBron James

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” —Robert H. Schuller

“Nothing is more beautiful than the smile that has struggled through the tears.” —Demi Lovato

“Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving—we get stronger and more resilient.” —Steve Maraboli

“It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit.” ―J.R.R. Tolkien

Related: How to Turn Your Weaknesses Into Strengths

Encouraging Quotes About Inner Strength

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you come face to face with your greatest weakness.” —Susan Gale

“The quality of strength lined with tenderness is an unbeatable combination.” —Maya Angelou

“If we are strong, our strength will speak for itself. If we are weak, words will be of no help.” —John F. Kennedy

“Inside of a ring or out, ain’t nothing wrong with going down. It’s staying down that’s wrong.” —Muhammad Ali

“In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” —Albert Camus

“Life is very interesting. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths.” —Drew Barrymore

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired and success achieved.” ―Helen Keller

Quotes About Motivation And Strength To Keep You Going

“Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” —Napoleon Hill

“There are better starters than me, but I’m a strong finisher.” —Usain Bolt

“Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict.” —William Ellery Channing

“Stay strong. Stand up. Have a voice.” —Shawn Johnson

“I like feeling strong. It keeps my mental floor higher.” —Pink

“Look well into yourself; there is a source of strength which will always spring up if you will always look there.” —Marcus Aurelius

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Anyone can hide. Facing up to things, working through them—that’s what makes you strong.” —Sarah Dessen

“Conquering others is power; conquering oneself is strength.” —Lao Tzu

“He who believes is strong; he who doubts is weak. Strong convictions precede great actions.” —Louisa May Alcott

“We are stronger, gentler, more resilient and more beautiful than any of us imagine.” —Mark Nepo

Positive Strength Quotes To Stand Strong No Matter What

“There are two ways of exerting one’s strength: one is pushing down, the other is pulling up.” —Booker T. Washington

“Some people believe holding on and hanging in there are signs of great strength. However, there are times when it takes much more strength to know when to let go and then do it.” —Ann Landers

“Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses. Focus on your character, not your reputation. Focus on your blessings, not your misfortunes.” —Roy T. Bennett

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” –Bob Marley

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” —Arnold Schwarzenegger

“All the adversity I’ve had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me…. You may not realize it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.” —Walt Disney

“Be very strong… be very methodical in your life if you want to be a champion.” —Alberto Juantorena

“A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep.” —Vernon Howard

“When I dare to be powerful—to use my strength in the service of my vision—then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” —Audre Lorde

Motivational Sayings Can Help You Stay Strong In Hard Times

Words are powerful, and we all need to hear that we are strong now and then. Even short quotes on being strong can bring encouragement and help you to keep going when life is tough. Keep a few sayings about strength tucked away or in your phone to give you a boost when motivation is hard to come by.

Know a friend or family member who needs some inspiration? Share a few of your favorite phrases to bring hope and help them stand strong.

Allow these quotes about strength to remind you of your inner resilience and capability to overcome challenges and move forward. Let them inspire you to cultivate a mindset of perseverance and tap into your inner power to face life’s adversities with grace, courage and determination. Use this motivation to continue growing stronger and more resilient, carrying you through life’s ups, downs and everything in between.

This article was updated July 2024. Photo by Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com